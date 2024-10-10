QIAGEN expands automated liquid biopsy portfolio to enhance oncology, prenatal care and organ transplant applications

Venlo, the Netherlands, Oct. 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- QIAGEN (NYSE: QGEN; Frankfurt Prime Standard: QIA) today announced key updates to its sample technologies solutions for non-invasive liquid biopsy applications for use in research and clinical applications such as oncology, prenatal care and organ transplantation.

“The introduction of these new kits and the updates to our EZ2 Connect platform underline QIAGEN’s commitment to advancing liquid biopsy technologies,” said Nitin Sood, Senior Vice President and Head of the Life Sciences Business Area at QIAGEN. “These enhancements not only expand our portfolio to meet the diverse needs of our customers but also reinforce our leadership in providing high-quality, automated solutions in important fields such as oncology, prenatal care and organ transplant.”

Liquid biopsy is a non-invasive method using biofluid samples, such as blood or urine, to detect and monitor disease biomarkers. It is promising for personalized medicine, particularly oncology, by allowing for real‑time monitoring of tumors and treatment response. QIAGEN’s broad range of solutions for liquid biopsy applications covers all analytes (circulating cell-free nucleic acids, tumor cells, exosomes) and all molecular detection technologies (next-generation sequencing (NGS), quantitative PCR, digital PCR).

These updates – designed for use on the QIAsymphony and EZ2 Connect instruments – are designed to enable research and molecular diagnostics laboratories to efficiently improve results when processing larger sample volumes that are crucial for oncology research and diagnostics:

The upgraded EZ1&2 ccfDNA Kit now supports fully automated simultaneous processing of 24 samples with up to 10 mL of serum or plasma – up from the previous 8 mL – along with a new urine protocol. These enhancements are tailored for cancer research and biomarker discovery, providing higher yields of circulating cell-free DNA (ccfDNA) without manual pre-enrichment steps, and offering flexibility in downstream workflows with lower elution volumes and higher concentrations of ccfDNA. This upgrade addresses the increasing demand for larger sample input, which is essential for the detection of low-frequency mutations in liquid biopsies.

The newly introduced QIAsymphony DSP Circulating DNA Kit (96) and the QIAsymphony DSP Circulating DNA Maxi Kit (192) are fully automated kits, optimized for the extraction of ccfDNA from up to 10mL sample volume. The regular kit addresses labs which are only starting with liquid biopsy or have small sample numbers, while the Maxi Kit is tailored for labs which routinely work with liquid biopsy samples. Both kits are intended for in-vitro diagnostic (IVD) use, ensuring compliance with CE-IVDR regulations in Europe and FDA regulations in the U.S.



The new QIAsymphony Kits complete QIAGEN’s automated DSP Circulating DNA product family, offering research and molecular diagnostics labs a comprehensive solution for ccfDNA isolation that supports a wide range of sample volumes and throughput needs. These kits are crucial for high-sensitivity downstream analyses like next-generation sequencing (NGS), digital PCR (dPCR), and real-time PCR, making them integral to non-invasive diagnostic procedures that benefit patients by enabling earlier and more accurate detection of conditions such as cancer.

The upgrades add to the PAXgene Urine Liquid Biopsy Set recently launched by PreAnalytiX, QIAGEN’s joint venture with BD. The new set, which will be commercialized by QIAGEN, enables reliable analysis of cfDNA from urine more than ever before.

For more information on QIAGEN’s liquid biopsy portfolio, visit www.qiagen.com/applications/liquid-biopsy

