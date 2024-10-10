MediaAlpha To Report Third Quarter 2024 Financial Results on October 30, 2024

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MediaAlpha, Inc. (NYSE: MAX), today announced that it will release third quarter 2024 financial results on Wednesday, October 30, 2024 after market close. The company will host a Q&A conference call to discuss these results at 2:00 p.m. Pacific Time (5:00 p.m. Eastern Time) on the same day.



A live webcast of the call will be available on MediaAlpha’s Investor Relations website at https://investors.mediaalpha.com . To register for the webcast, click here .

Participants may also dial in, toll-free at (800) 715-9871 or (646) 307-1963, with passcode 2616289.



An audio replay of the conference call will be available for two weeks following the call at https://investors.mediaalpha.com .

About MediaAlpha

MediaAlpha is the insurance industry’s leading programmatic customer acquisition platform. With more than 1,200 active advertisers and publishers, we connect insurance carriers with online shoppers and generate more than 99 million consumer referrals annually. Our programmatic advertising technology powers over $800 million in spend on brand, comparison, and metasearch sites across property & casualty insurance, health insurance and life insurance, travel and other industries. For more information, please visit www.mediaalpha.com .

Contact

Investors

Denise Garcia

Investors@MediaAlpha.com