Xos, Inc. Unveils 2025 Xos SV Stepvan, Offering Greater Flexibility for Fleets

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Xos, Inc. (NASDAQ: XOS), a leading manufacturer of fully electric commercial vehicles, today announced the launch of the 2025 Xos SV Stepvan, featuring two new wheelbase options: 158" and 208". These additions complement the existing 178" wheelbase, offering fleet operators enhanced flexibility to meet their specific operational needs.







The introduction of the 158" and 208" wheelbases reflects Xos' commitment to delivering solutions that meet the evolving needs of modern fleets. Whether optimizing routes for urban deliveries or maximizing cargo capacity for larger shipments, the expanded wheelbase options ensure that the Xos SV Stepvan remains a preferred choice across various industries, including parcel delivery, uniform services, and cash-in-transit. With these new wheelbases, Xos now offers a total of five body lengths, ranging from 14 to 22 feet.

"Customization and flexibility are at the core of our product philosophy," said Dakota Semler, CEO of Xos, Inc. "By adding both the 158" and 208" wheelbases to our lineup, we’re giving customers the ability to configure their vehicles in a way that best supports their unique operational requirements. These new options strengthen the adaptability of the Xos SV Stepvan, solidifying it as one of the most versatile electric vehicles available today."

The Xos SV Stepvan continues to feature the industry-leading attributes that have made it a favorite among fleet operators, including:

Efficient battery performance to minimize charging intervals and maximize time on the road

to minimize charging intervals and maximize time on the road High cargo capacity , tailored to a wide variety of applications

, tailored to a wide variety of applications Minimal maintenance requirements, reducing downtime and lowering total cost of ownership when compared to diesel vehicles



With the addition of the new 158" and 208" wheelbase options, Xos is further demonstrating its commitment to accelerating the transition to sustainable, electric mobility, offering efficient and adaptable solutions for fleets of all sizes.

Availability and Ordering Information

The MY 2025 Xos SV Stepvan, including the new 158" and 208" wheelbase options and body lengths ranging from 14’ to 22’, is now available for order. For more information or to schedule a consultation, please visit www.xostrucks.com/stepvan .

About Xos, Inc.

Xos is a leading technology company, electric truck manufacturer, and fleet services provider for battery-electric fleets. Xos vehicles and fleet management software are purpose-built for medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles that travel on last-mile, back-to-base routes. The company leverages its proprietary technologies to provide commercial fleets with battery-electric vehicles that are easier to maintain and more cost-efficient on a total cost of ownership (TCO) basis than their internal combustion engine counterparts. For more information, visit www.xostrucks.com .

