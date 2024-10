Udemy to Announce Third Quarter 2024 Results on October 29

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Udemy (Nasdaq: UDMY), a leading online skills marketplace and learning platform, today announced it will report its third quarter 2024 financial results after the close of market on Tuesday, October 29, 2024. Udemy will host a live conference call and webcast to discuss the results that afternoon at 2 p.m. PT / 5 p.m. ET.

All earnings materials, including a link to the live webcast and recorded replay of the conference call, will be available on the “ Quarterly Results ” section of Udemy’s Investor Relations website at https://investors.udemy.com/ . The live call may also be accessed toll-free via telephone at (833) 630-1963 domestically and (412) 317-5702 internationally. The archived replay of the webcast will be available for approximately one year.

