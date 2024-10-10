York once again a top five university in Maclean’s national rankings

Toronto, Ontario, Canada, Oct. 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A leader in post-secondary education, York University remains one of the top five best comprehensive universities in all of Canada as listed in today’s Maclean’s 2025 University Rankings.

York not only placed number five in the overall comprehensive category, but second in that category for how much funding it devotes to scholarships and bursaries for students, many of whom are first generation students in pursuit of higher education.

“Ranked as one of Canada’s top five comprehensive universities, York once again demonstrates its ongoing strength in providing an excellent student learning environment across our multiple campuses, and the research and creative activities needed to tackle today’s most pressing challenges,” says President and Vice-Chancellor Rhonda Lenton. “By providing leading programs with diverse experiential education opportunities, we prepare our students to be the agile leaders and innovators that society needs for a more sustainable and prosperous future for all.”

Nationally, York moved into third place in the reputation ranking for comprehensive universities and 13th overall this year moving up six spots. In addition, the university ranked in the top 10 for business and education, and in the top 20 for nursing, computer science and engineering.

York continues to create positive change in the world. Earlier this year, York climbed five spots to rank 35th in the world in the 2024 Times Higher Education (THE) Impact Rankings, which assesses universities globally against the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals in research, stewardship, outreach and teaching. In addition, for zero poverty (SDG 1), York jumped 19 spots to number two in the world and number one in Canada, while also being named number one in Canada for reduced inequalities (SDG 10).

As a university that champions excellence and access to higher education, York opened the doors to its new Markham Campus this fall, expanding access to students across York Region and beyond. In 2028, it plans to open a new School of Medicine to prepare the next generation of talented frontline primary care doctors, including family medicine, psychiatry, general internal medicine, obstetrics, gynecology, pediatrics, geriatrics, and general surgery.

Students are welcomed from around the world to York’s multi-campuses to experience an enriching breadth of undergraduate, graduate and professional programs, along with real-world research and integrated learning opportunities. It’s what helps make York a leader in the post-secondary sector.