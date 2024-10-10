SSDI Beneficiaries To Receive A COLA Increase Of 2.5% In 2025, Allsup Reports

Belleville, Illinois, Oct. 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Allsup, a leading provider of Social Security Disability Insurance (SSDI) representation, return to work, disability financial solutions and veterans disability appeals services, announced today that SSDI beneficiaries will receive a 2.5% increase in their monthly benefits in 2025, according to the Social Security Administration’s (SSA) newly announced cost-of-living adjustment (COLA). This adjustment, which takes effect in January 2025, aims to help beneficiaries manage rising living expenses.

“This cost-of-living adjustment provides a much-needed increase in benefits for SSDI beneficiaries, many of whom face significant challenges covering essential expenses like medical care, housing and daily necessities,” said Steve Perrigo, Allsup vice president. “At Allsup, we understand how vital these benefits are, and this increase will help ease some of the financial pressure that individuals with disabilities experience every day.”

The average monthly SSDI benefit will increase to $1,612 in 2025 from $1,573 in 2024, which is an increase of $39 per month or $468 annually, according to the SSA. The average monthly benefit for a worker with a disability, spouse, and one or more children will increase to $2,825 from $2,756, which is $69 per month or $828 annually.

SSDI benefits are determined based on recipients' prior earnings and their contributions to the Social Security system through payroll taxes. In addition to monthly payments, SSDI recipients are eligible for a range of benefits, including:

Dependent benefits for children under 18.

Medicare eligibility after 24 months of receiving SSDI.

Return-to-work incentives allowing beneficiaries to test employment without losing benefits.

Extended COBRA coverage and retirement benefit protections.

Social Security will begin notifying beneficiaries of their new benefit amounts by mail starting in December 2024. For the first time this year, Social Security beneficiaries will receive a redesigned COLA notice that simplifies key information. The new, one-page format uses clear, personalized language and includes specific details on the updated benefit amounts and any deductions. This enhanced communication from the SSA aligns with efforts to provide beneficiaries with clearer, more accessible information, making it easier to understand changes to their benefits. Meanwhile, Allsup continues to provide expert guidance for individuals navigating the SSDI claims process.

With 40 years of expertise, Allsup has effectively helped more than 400,000 individuals who have disabilities or severe health issues, to secure SSDI benefits when their conditions restrict their ability to work. The SSDI experts at Allsup are known for leading clients through the SSDI claims process, which is often prolonged and may require multiple appeals with the SSA. While guiding clients through the complex SSDI process, Allsup also offers additional support to address financial challenges during the waiting period.

“As claimants get through a lengthy waiting period for approval—often spanning several months or longer—they can take advantage of Disability Financial Solutions® (DFS) , an exclusive Allsup service designed to relieve financial concerns for SSDI claimants. DFS helps with concerns such as daily living expenses, credit card bills and healthcare needs,” Perrigo explained.

With this COLA increase and the continued support from Allsup, individuals with disabilities can better navigate financial challenges and secure the benefits they earned.

