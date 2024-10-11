The Mahjong Portal for Seniors. SharpMind Games, a gaming company from Christchurch, is announcing the launch of a new gaming portal.





New Zealand has its own online gaming portal for seniors with this new Mahjong portal designed primarily for elderly players aged 65+. The goal of this project was to create the best Mahjong game tailored to the specific needs of our senior audience, helping them easily interact with the game elements.

According to the latest studies, Mahjong solitaire and other similar puzzle games, when played regularly, can help prevent neurological conditions associated with cognitive decline and may even enhance cognitive function. For instance, a study published in Frontiers in Neurology by the National Institute of Health demonstrated that playing Mahjong for 12 weeks improved executive function in elderly individuals with mild cognitive impairment (Zhang et al., 2020).

The senior audience can significantly benefit from playing online puzzle games like Mahjong. However, many seniors find it difficult, or even impossible, to play modern browser games due to various challenges such as vision problems and limited hand or finger mobility. For example, vision problems can make it hard to distinguish game elements on the screen. Or it can be difficult, and sometimes even painful, to click mouse buttons due to limited finger mobility. In response, SharpMind created a web-site to allow the largest number of senior players to enjoy the game comfortably.

The main factors considered during the development of the new product were the following:

Availability of special high-contrast modes for people with vision impairments,

Ability to scale elements and customize the interface to personal preferences,

Brightness and contrast adjustment options for UI and game board elements,

High-quality customer support, recognizing that elderly users may be less familiar with modern technical environments and may need patient, friendly assistance,

Additional features such as special tile layouts, relaxing music, and more.



As a result, TheMahjong.com addresses all these needs, providing senior players with a highly comfortable Mahjong online gaming experience.

TheMahjong.com is another great game for seniors joining alongside TheJigsawPuzzles.com in its home of New Zealand.

According to Quantcast, their site TheJigsawPuzzles.com is the most popular entertainment website in the U.S. for people aged 65+, and it ranks among the top five overall websites in the U.S. for a senior audience.

