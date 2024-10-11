Transaction in Own Shares

The Company announces today it has purchased the following number of its ordinary shares of £0.00333 each through Investec Bank plc (“Investec”).  

Ordinary Shares

Date of purchase:10th October 2024
Aggregate number of ordinary shares purchased:6,800
Lowest price per share (pence):675.00
Highest price per share (pence):689.00
Weighted average price per day (pence):684.2243

The Company intends to cancel the purchased shares.

As of the date of this announcement, the Company's share capital consists of 72,085,407 ordinary shares of 1/3 pence each. Each ordinary share carries the right to one vote in relation to all circumstances at general meetings of the Company. The Company does not hold any shares in Treasury.

The above figure of 72,085,407 may be used by shareholders and others with notification obligations as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

The table below contains detailed information about the purchases made as part of the buyback programme.

Aggregate information:

VenueVolume-weighted average price (p)Aggregated volumeLowest price per share (p)Highest price per share (p)
XLON684.22436,800675.00689.00

Individual Transactions

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 as it forms part of UK law, a full breakdown of the individual trades made by Investec on behalf of the Company as part of the Programme is detailed below:

Date and time of each tradeNumber of shares purchasedPrice (pence per share)Trading VenueTransaction Reference Number
10 October 2024 13:05:19360675.00XLON00304032193TRLO1
10 October 2024 13:30:1965677.00XLON00304032958TRLO1
10 October 2024 13:30:1952677.00XLON00304032959TRLO1
10 October 2024 13:39:5388680.00XLON00304033525TRLO1
10 October 2024 13:42:34124680.00XLON00304033740TRLO1
10 October 2024 13:55:27121680.00XLON00304034109TRLO1
10 October 2024 15:03:53124678.00XLON00304036668TRLO1
10 October 2024 15:03:53124678.00XLON00304036669TRLO1
10 October 2024 15:03:53124678.00XLON00304036670TRLO1
10 October 2024 15:03:53123678.00XLON00304036671TRLO1
10 October 2024 15:44:1324684.00XLON00304038473TRLO1
10 October 2024 15:44:1624686.00XLON00304038478TRLO1
10 October 2024 15:44:18249685.00XLON00304038480TRLO1
10 October 2024 15:44:1812685.00XLON00304038481TRLO1
10 October 2024 15:44:1829685.00XLON00304038482TRLO1
10 October 2024 15:44:28241684.00XLON00304038488TRLO1
10 October 2024 15:44:2870685.00XLON00304038489TRLO1
10 October 2024 15:44:28120685.00XLON00304038490TRLO1
10 October 2024 15:44:2896685.00XLON00304038491TRLO1
10 October 2024 15:44:3258687.00XLON00304038493TRLO1
10 October 2024 15:44:32308687.00XLON00304038494TRLO1
10 October 2024 15:44:3228687.00XLON00304038495TRLO1
10 October 2024 15:48:42227686.00XLON00304038816TRLO1
10 October 2024 15:48:42227684.00XLON00304038817TRLO1
10 October 2024 15:48:4218684.00XLON00304038818TRLO1
10 October 2024 15:48:42858686.00XLON00304038819TRLO1
10 October 2024 15:48:42109686.00XLON00304038820TRLO1
10 October 2024 15:48:4283686.00XLON00304038821TRLO1
10 October 2024 15:48:4291686.00XLON00304038822TRLO1
10 October 2024 15:48:4955688.00XLON00304038858TRLO1
10 October 2024 15:48:49330688.00XLON00304038859TRLO1
10 October 2024 15:48:49154689.00XLON00304038860TRLO1
10 October 2024 15:48:49157689.00XLON00304038861TRLO1
10 October 2024 15:48:49119689.00XLON00304038862TRLO1
10 October 2024 15:48:49233687.00XLON00304038863TRLO1
10 October 2024 15:48:54233686.00XLON00304038867TRLO1
10 October 2024 15:48:54237685.00XLON00304038868TRLO1
10 October 2024 15:48:54118686.00XLON00304038869TRLO1
10 October 2024 15:48:54167685.00XLON00304038870TRLO1
10 October 2024 15:49:0123686.00XLON00304038913TRLO1
10 October 2024 15:52:4870685.00XLON00304039118TRLO1
10 October 2024 15:52:4849685.00XLON00304039119TRLO1
10 October 2024 15:52:48118685.00XLON00304039120TRLO1
10 October 2024 15:52:48248684.00XLON00304039121TRLO1
10 October 2024 15:57:4465683.00XLON00304039380TRLO1
10 October 2024 16:13:39125683.00XLON00304040080TRLO1
10 October 2024 16:21:54122682.00XLON00304040468TRLO1

For further information please contact:

PayPoint plc
Nick Wiles, Chief Executive Officer
Mobile: 07442 968960
Rob Harding, Chief Financial Officer
Mobile: 07525 707970

FGS Global
Rollo Head
James Thompson
Telephone: 0207 251 3801

Investec Bank plc
Carlton Nelson
Henry Reast
Telephone: 0207 597 5970