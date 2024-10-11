Inverted Pouch Market to Reach $22,418.2 Thousand, Globally, by 2033 at 7.6% CAGR: Allied Market Research

Wilmington, Delaware, Oct. 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, “Inverted pouch Market By Material (polyolefin, metalized aluminum, ethylene vinyl alcohol, and others), By capacity (below 150 ml, 150-500 ml, 500 ml-1 liter, and above 1 liter), By end user (foods, personal care, and others): Global Opportunity Analysis And Industry Forecast, 2023-2033 ". According to the report, the global inverted pouch market was valued at $10,640.0 thousand in 2021, and is projected to reach

$22,418.2 thousand by 2031, registering a CAGR of 7.6% from 2022 to 2031.

Prime determinants of growth

Use in fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG), increase in special packaging techniques in cosmetic Industry, and surge in adoption of automation in packaging drive the growth of the global inverted pouch market. However, uncertain prices of raw materials restrain the market growth. Despite these challenges, the growth in E-commerce sector opens growth opportunity for the key players.

Report coverage & details:

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2024–2033 Base Year 2023 Market Size in 2023 $10,640.0 Thousand Market Size in 2033 $22,418.2 Thousand CAGR 7.6% No. of Pages in Report 245 Segments Covered Material, Capacity, End User, and Region. Drivers Use in fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) Increase in special packaging techniques in cosmetic Industry Surge in adoption of automation in packaging Opportunities Growth in E-commerce sector Restraints Uncertain prices of raw materials

The polyolefin segment to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period

Based on material, the polyolefin segment held the highest market share in 2021, accounting for more than two-fifths of the global inverted pouch market revenue, and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period. The growth of the global polyolefins segment is driven by numerous factors, such as the development of the solar power industry and increase in demand from the packaging industry from developed countries. On the other hand, the others segment is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 9.7% from 2022 to 2031. The other types of products included are paper and paperboard. The paper and paperboard packaging business experienced growth over the last decade, owing to changes in substrate choice, expansion of new markets, changing ownership dynamics, and government initiatives to ban plastic.

The 150-500 ml segment to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period

Based on capacity, the 150-500 ml segment held the highest market share in 2021, accounting for more than two-fifths of the global inverted pouch market and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period. Benefits associated with inverted pouches, such as cost-effectiveness, eco-friendliness, easily available, lightweight, and affordable, which in turn, propels adoption of 150ml–500ml inverted pouch, which in turn fuels the growth of the inverted pouch market. However, the 500 ml -1 liter segment is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 8.2% from 2022 to 2031. In numerous industries, such as foods & beverages and pharmaceuticals, there is a surge in demand for small and lightweight packaging. In addition, owing to changes in consumer lifestyles, there is a surge in demand for ready-to-eat meals, packaged food, and instant drinks as they have very less time to make their food. As a result of these considerations, demand for inverted pouch has increased.

The food segment to maintain its lead position during the forecast period

Based on end user, the food segment accounted for the largest share in 2021, contributing to more than three-fifths of the global inverted pouch market revenue, and is projected to maintain its lead position during the forecast period. The food segment is expected to experience high growth rate during the forecast period in the global inverted pouch market. It uses various types of inverted type packaging types such as bags and pouches. Improved living standards of population across the globe boosts consumption of packaged foods & beverages. However, the personal segment is expected to portray the largest CAGR of 8.4% from 2022 to 2031. Personal care packaging necessitates the use of more adaptable packaging technology. Cosmetic filling lines and machines in the form of a single or specific combination of machinery equipment are required for hot fills, cold fills, makeup pallets, lotions, and other applications that require packing in the form of jars, bottles, and pouches.

Europe to maintain its dominance by 2031

Based on region, Europe held the highest market share in terms of revenue in 2021, accounting for nearly one-third of the global inverted pouch market revenue. Few companies in Europe, such as Aetna Group S.p.A and Armando Alvarez Group are specialized in manufacture of stretch wrapping machines, shrink film wrappers, cartons, and taping machines. In addition, owing to rise in focus on sustainability, consumers prefer recyclable carton packaging. Increase in need for customer-friendly packaging and enhanced product protection is predicted to boost consumer packaging sustainability. However, the LAMEA is expected to portray the largest CAGR of 9.0% from 2022 to 2031. LAMEA is one of the fastest growing packaging markets globally. The demand for packaged goods in the region is expanding as personal disposable income rises in nations such as Argentina, Columbia, Nigeria, and others. Vendors in the Africa region are trying out various innovations for beverage packaging.

Leading Market Players: -

Amcor Plc

APTAR

Cheer Pack

Constantia

Coveris

Glenroy Inc.

Goglio SpA

Mattpack Inc.

Mondi

Polymer Packaging Inc.

Pouches Inc.

ProAmpac

Sealed Air

Semco S.A.M.

Universal plastics bag co.

Viking Masek

VOLPAK industries

The report provides a detailed analysis of these key players in the global inverted pouch market. These players have adopted different strategies such as new product launches, collaborations, expansion, joint ventures, agreements, and others to increase their market share and maintain dominant shares in different regions. The report is valuable in highlighting business performance, operating segments, product portfolio, and strategic moves of market players to showcase the competitive scenario.

