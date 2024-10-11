|Pharma Equity Group announces successful completion of directed issue of new shares
11 October 2024
Company Announcement no 26
|
With reference to company announcement no. 25 from 4. October 2024, Pharma Equity Group A/S (the "Company") can hereby announce that the capital increase of a total nominal value DKK 20,459,277.6 corresponding to 204,592,776 new shares each with a nominal value of DKK 0.1 at a price of DKK 0.25 per share has been completed and the capital increase has been registered with the Danish Business Authority.
In accordance with section 32 of the Danish Capital Markets Act, the Company announces that after registration of the share capital increase, the Company's share capital amounts to nominally DKK 122,755,665.9 divided into shares of DKK 0.1 each. The total number of voting rights in the Company are 1,227,556,659.
The new shares are expected to be admitted to trading on Nasdaq Copenhagen on 16 October 2024 under the ISIN code of the Company's existing shares (DK0061155009).
The issuance of the new shares will be reflected in the Company's articles of association, which can be found on the Company's website.
For further information, please contact:
|Thomas Kaas Selsø, CEO of Pharma Equity Group A/S, phone: +45 4022 2114
Christian Vinding Thomsen, Chairman of the Board of Directors of Pharma Equity Group A/S, phone: +45 2622 7222
|
About Pharma Equity Group A/S
Pharma Equity Group, a listed company on the Nasdaq Copenhagen stock exchange, is fully dedicated to advancing the medical projects of its subsidiary, Reponex Pharmaceuticals A/S. With an unwavering focus on healthcare, Pharma Equity Group's primary objective is to bring significant value to Reponex Pharmaceuticals' medical projects.
The company is committed to providing extensive support, resources, and expertise to drive the development and success of these projects. As a strategic partner, Pharma Equity Group works closely with Reponex Pharmaceuticals, prioritizing the advancement of innovative medical solutions and breakthrough therapies. Every effort is currently directed towards ensuring the utmost success and impact of Reponex Pharmaceuticals' medical projects, with an unwavering dedication to improving global healthcare outcomes. Only when the full potential of Reponex Pharmaceuticals has been unfolded is the intention to explore opportunities to invest in other companies. This approach ensures a strong commitment to the current medical projects and their development, while – on the longer term – remaining open to new strategic investments for continuous growth.
