 Pharma Equity Group announces successful completion of directed issue of new shares





With reference to company announcement no. 25 from 4. October 2024, Pharma Equity Group A/S (the "Company") can hereby announce that the capital increase of a total nominal value DKK 20,459,277.6 corresponding to 204,592,776 new shares each with a nominal value of DKK 0.1 at a price of DKK 0.25 per share has been completed and the capital increase has been registered with the Danish Business Authority.







In accordance with section 32 of the Danish Capital Markets Act, the Company announces that after registration of the share capital increase, the Company's share capital amounts to nominally DKK 122,755,665.9 divided into shares of DKK 0.1 each. The total number of voting rights in the Company are 1,227,556,659.



The new shares are expected to be admitted to trading on Nasdaq Copenhagen on 16 October 2024 under the ISIN code of the Company's existing shares (DK0061155009).



The issuance of the new shares will be reflected in the Company's articles of association, which can be found on the Company's website.







