5G Satellite Integration Market Report 2024, Featuring Space X Starlink, Skylo, Lynk, AST SpaceMobile, Omnispace, OQ Technology, Sateliot, China Mobile, ESA, 5GAA, Seamless AirAlliance, TCCA & MSSA

Dublin, Oct. 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "5G Satellite Integration: Development and Trends" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The convergence of satellite services with 5G holds the promise of revolutionising communications by offering increased connectivity in underserved areas and boosting network resilience. This synergy between satellites and 5G is driven by the growing need for reliable connectivity, particularly in rural and remote areas where traditional terrestrial infrastructure is absent or limited.

The 5G Satellite Integration: Development and Trends report highlights include:

Global Coverage

Resilience

New Markets

Although Non-terrestrial Network (NTN) 5G is still in its infancy, a number of initiatives are underway (industrial consortia, ESA, research projects).

The main challenges remain related to the maturity of the end equipment, the cost of the infrastructure required for production and maintenance, and the regulations and cooperation between the various segments.

3GPP standardisation since Release 17 has enabled 5G to take into account NTN communications, offering the possibility of low-speed communication, the Internet of Things and recent improvements for broadband.

Companies Featured

Space X Starlink

Lockheed Martin

EutelSat OneWeb

Skylo

Lynk

AST SpaceMobile

Omnispace

OQ Technology

Sateliot

China Mobile

ESA

5GAA

Seamless AirAlliance

TCCA

MSSA

Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive Summary

2. Introduction to satellite communications (SATCOM)

2.1. The race for mega constellations in low-Earth orbit

2.2. Emerging trends and technologies in satellite constellation networks

3. Satellite integration into the 3GPP ecosystem

3.1. When talking about the 5G NTN (Non-Terrestrial Networks) ecosystem, various aspects and components of this technology need to be taken into account

3.2. Non-terrestrial 5G faces specificities challenges in the space sector

3.3. 3GPP standard integrates NTN into 5G, taking into account the specificities of space

3.4. Frequency bands considered for 5G NTN

3.5 Three main architectures are possible for NTN 5G networks

3.6 NTN will be native to 6G

4. 5G satellite applications and use cases

4.1 Different applications

4.2 Direct-to-Cell or Direct-to-Device service

4.3 Example of 4G/5G call architecture (AST SpaceMobile Verizon)

4.4 NTN IoT Service

4.5 NTN 5G service for broadband

4.6 Opportunities and challenges of integrating terrestrial and satellite networks

4.7 Market segment by type of service

4.8 Direct-to-Device (or direct-to-cell) use cases

4.9 NTN IoT use cases

4.10 Broadband use cases

4.11 The benefits of integrating 5G into satellites for different use cases

4.12 Factors influencing the future 5G market NTN

5. European initiatives, associations and NTN 5G research projects

5.1 Various associations express strong interest in the NTN 5G standard

5.2 European initiatives for NTN research and development on 5G, 6G

5.3 IRIS

6. Market sizing

6.1 Estimations of the total satellite-5G market

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/mhlmrw

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.