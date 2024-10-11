Regulation of Nicotine Pouches Database 2024: Global Tobacco-free Pouches Database and U.S. Nicotine Pouch Bills, Laws and Proposals Database

Dublin, Oct. 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Regulation of Nicotine Pouches" database has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This database contains data compiled by analysts about the regulatory frameworks for nicotine pouches around the world.

It contains two datasets:

Global tobacco-free pouches database

US nicotine pouch bills, laws and proposals database

Global tobacco-free pouches database

This database covers the following areas of regulation for tobacco-free pouches for 92 countries: barriers to market entry, product restrictions, packaging, sales, advertising, public place usage and taxation.

It provides a summary of the regulation of tobacco-free pouches globally as specified by the authorities in each country in answer to inquiries or after specific information has otherwise emerged. Its purpose is to provide an objective overview of regulation across the selected countries rather than analysis or hypothesis regarding the most likely scenario.

Filter by country to take a deeper dive into local regulation, including links to the text of bills that may impact your business in future.

This database covers the following areas of regulation for tobacco-free pouches:

Public place usage

Advertising

Barriers to market entry

Product restrictions

Packaging

Sales channels

Taxation

You can also filter by regulatory area as well as by regulatory status and by stringency.

The following countries are covered: Albania, Algeria, Andorra, Argentina, Armenia, Australia, Austria, Azerbaijan, Bahrain, Belarus, Belgium, Brazil, Bulgaria, Canada, Chile, China, Colombia, Costa Rica, Croatia, Cyprus, Czech Republic, Denmark, Dominican Republic, Ecuador, Egypt, El Salvador, Estonia, Finland, France, Georgia, Germany, Greece, Guatemala, Hong Kong, Hungary, Iceland, India, Indonesia, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Japan, Jordan, Kazakhstan, Kuwait, Kyrgyzstan, Latvia, Lebanon, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Macau, Malaysia, Malta, Mexico, Moldova, Morocco, Netherlands, New Zealand, North Macedonia, Norway, Pakistan, Panama, Paraguay, Peru, Philippines, Poland, Portugal, Qatar, Romania, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Serbia, Singapore, Slovakia, Slovenia, South Africa, South Korea, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Taiwan, Tajikistan, Tunisia, Turkey, UK, Ukraine, United Arab Emirates, Uruguay, USA, Venezuela and Vietnam.

US nicotine pouch bills, laws and proposals database

This database covers the regulation of heated tobacco in 50 US states and the District of Columbia, highlighting relevant bills that specifically target nicotine pouches. It shows the intention of the state legislatures to specifically regulate such products (or not), and it includes the likelihood of nicotine pouch bills passing into legislation. This is presented as the average percentage of passing (APP).

This Database is Suitable for:

Compliance officers

Regulators

Government affairs

Legal teams

Regulatory analysts

Financial institutions

Investors

Industry professionals

For more information about this database visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/z8cpxg

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.