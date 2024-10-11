World Consumer Foodservice Market Report 2024 - Specialist Coffee and Tea Shops Continue their Takeover of the Chinese Market

Dublin, Oct. 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "World Market for Consumer Foodservice" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Consumer foodservice posted growth in 2023 despite uncertain economic conditions and high inflation in many markets. In some, high prices have led to slowing transactions growth and growing transaction sizes. In others, deals offered by restaurants hoping to attract consumers have driven transaction sizes down. Overall, globally consumers are looking for value for money, not only in terms of lower prices, but in terms of buying unique and specialised experiences for every dollar they spend.

Key findings



New recovery in Asia, market recovers value wise overall

The consumer foodservice industry continues to recover globally, pushed forward by strong growth in the Asia Pacific region following the lifting of COVID-era restrictions. High inflation in many markets globally has spurred value sales recovery in current terms to 2019 levels, but constant sales will not recover until 2025.

Inflation and menu price increases lead to slowed transaction growth

High inflation in many markets leading to high prices and wider economic uncertainty have caused mixed effects. While across the board consumers are looking for value, in some markets this has led to decreased spend per transaction as brands offer deals. In others, transaction size is growing as prices have increased and consumers have cut back on eating out.

Persistent labour shortages and tech to help

Following dramatic shifts in the labour market during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic and increased wages, many markets have struggled to fill positions. To address these concerns many restaurants have looked to implement technology that can cut down on labour requirements.

Personalisation and loyalty

The ever-increasing digitalisation of the foodservice industry has allowed consumers to connect with their favourite brands online. This has led to innovation in online loyalty programmes and demand from consumers for personalisation.

Chained LSR continues global expansion to new markets, secondary cities

Top chains continue to expand globally through outlet development. As this competition remains high, brands are looking to gain first-mover advantage in untapped markets in Asia, the Middle East and Africa, oftentimes targeting second-tier cities without a large chained restaurant presence.

The World Market for Consumer Foodservice global briefing offers an insight into to the size and shape of the Consumer Foodservice market, highlights buzz topics, emerging geographies, categories and trends as well as pressing industry issues and white spaces. It identifies the leading operators and brands, offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the operating environment - be they economic/lifestyle influences, new foodservice concepts, outlet locations, menu innovation or format development. The entire industry is considered, including both chained and independent operators. Forecasts illustrate how the market is set to change and what is the criteria for success.



Product coverage: Consumer Foodservice by Fulfillment, Consumer Foodservice by Location, Consumer Foodservice by Ordering Platform, Consumer Foodservice by Type.



Data coverage: Market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Key Topics Covered:

Introduction

Expert's view of Consumer Foodservice

Consumer Foodservice value sales

Key findings

Top market opportunities/trends

Top trends more detail: Opportunities they present

Drivers of consumer markets and impact on consumer foodservice

Adjacent industries

State of the industry

Recovery from COVID-19 continues despite slowing transactions growth

Full-service remains largest category overall despite limited-service strength in key markets

China's recovery fuels overall growth of Asia Pacific

Full-service restaurants continue recovery, with Middle East showing key growth potential

Chained growth supports the world's largest markets

Development focuses on smaller footprints and developing drive throughs

Leading companies and brands

Consolidation reverses as independents recover from pandemic-related declines

McDonald's remains most dominant player and plans swift international expansion

Key brands plan aggressive international expansion and cater to local palates

Specialist coffee and tea shops continue their takeover of the Chinese market

Conclusion

SWOT analysis

Opportunities for growth

