Oncology Information Systems (OIS) Industry Report 2024-2030 - A $6.4 Billion Opportunity - Growing Focus on Personalized Cancer Treatment Drives Demand for Advanced Oncology Information Systems

The global market for Oncology Information Systems was estimated at US$4.2 Billion in 2023 and is projected to reach US$6.4 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 6.1% from 2023 to 2030. This comprehensive report provides an in-depth analysis of market trends, drivers, and forecasts, helping you make informed business decisions.



The growth in the oncology information systems market is driven by several factors, including the rising global cancer burden and the increasing need for coordinated cancer care management. Technological advancements, such as AI-driven treatment planning, cloud-based platforms, and remote monitoring tools, are significantly improving the functionality and accessibility of OIS, making them essential in modern oncology practices.

The shift toward precision medicine and personalized cancer therapies is another key driver, as OIS are indispensable for managing the complex data sets associated with genomics and individualized treatment plans.

Additionally, healthcare providers are increasingly adopting OIS to meet regulatory requirements for documentation, treatment protocols, and patient safety. As the demand for comprehensive cancer care continues to grow, OIS platforms are becoming a vital component of cancer treatment, driving sustained growth in this market.





Market Growth: Understand the significant growth trajectory of the Software Component segment, which is expected to reach US$5.5 Billion by 2030 with a CAGR of a 6.7%. The Services Component segment is also set to grow at 3.2% CAGR over the analysis period.

Regional Analysis: Gain insights into the U.S. market, which was valued at $1.2 Billion in 2023, and China, forecasted to grow at an impressive 5.7% CAGR to reach $994.7 Million by 2030. Discover growth trends in other key regions, including Japan, Canada, Germany, and the Asia-Pacific.

Comprehensive Market Data: Independent analysis of annual sales and market forecasts in US$ Million from 2023 to 2030.

In-Depth Regional Analysis: Detailed insights into key markets, including the U.S., China, Japan, Canada, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa.

Coverage of major players such as Accuray, Inc., Cerner Corporation, Elekta AB, and more.

Complimentary Updates: Receive free report updates for one year to keep you informed of the latest market developments.

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 193 Forecast Period 2023-2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $4.2 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $6.4 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 6.1% Regions Covered Global

MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Growing Focus on Personalized Cancer Treatment Drives Demand for Advanced Oncology Information Systems (OIS)

Increased Adoption of Electronic Health Records (EHR) Integration Expands Addressable Market for OIS Solutions

Rising Cancer Incidence Globally Spurs Growth in Oncology Information Systems Deployment Across Healthcare Providers

Advancements in AI-Driven Decision Support Systems Propel Growth of Oncology Information Systems for Treatment Planning

Value-Based Care Models Strengthen the Business Case for Comprehensive Oncology Information Systems

Increased Focus on Precision Medicine Accelerates Demand for Data-Driven Oncology Information Systems

Growing Adoption of Cloud-Based Oncology Information Systems Enhances Scalability and Access

Rising Need for Multidisciplinary Care Coordination Drives Demand for Integrated Oncology Information Systems

Advances in Genomic Data Integration in OIS Platforms Propel Growth in Molecular Oncology Diagnostics

Growing Emphasis on Patient-Centric Care Models Expands the Addressable Market for Oncology Information Systems

Increasing Utilization of Telemedicine in Cancer Care Spurs Growth in Cloud-Enabled Oncology Information Systems

Rising Need for Advanced Reporting and Analytics in Oncology Research and Clinical Trials Generates Demand for OIS Solutions

