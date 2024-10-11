The Spirits Market in India 2019-2028: Millennials Will Continue to Drive Sales of Imported Whiskies

Dublin, Oct. 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Spirits in India" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
After two years of double-digit total volume growth, the rate of increase for spirits slowed in India in 2023. This slowdown can be attributed to continued recovery for the on-trade channel. When consumers drink outside the home, it typically reduces overall consumption volumes due to higher on-trade prices compared with off-trade prices. Furthermore, the cost-of living crisis impacted discretionary spending.
The Spirits in India report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data (2019-2023), allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market - be they legislative, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2028 illustrate how the market is set to change.
Product coverage: Brandy and Cognac, Liqueurs, Non Alcoholic Spirits, Other Spirits, Rum, Tequila (and Mezcal), Whiskies, White Spirits
Data coverage: Market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data
Key Topics Covered
KEY DATA FINDINGS
2023 DEVELOPMENTS
- Spirits loses some of its growth momentum in 2023
- Diageo and Pernod Ricard lead spirits, followed by a host of Indian companies
- Foreign manufacturers adopt a more local approach to combat the success of Indian single malt whisky manufacturers
PROSPECTS AND OPPORTUNITIES
- Companies will continue to struggle with their bottom line amidst inflationary pressures and their inability to set prices
- Millennials will continue to drive sales of imported whiskies
- India expected to lead the shift of whisky consumption to developing markets
CATEGORY BACKGROUND
- Vodka, gin, other blended Scotch whisky, dark rum and white rum price band methodology
- Summary 1 Benchmark Brands 2023
CATEGORY DATA
- Table 1 Sales of Spirits by Category: Total Volume 2018-2023
- Table 2 Sales of Spirits by Category: Total Value 2018-2023
- Table 3 Sales of Spirits by Category: % Total Volume Growth 2018-2023
- Table 4 Sales of Spirits by Category: % Total Value Growth 2018-2023
- Table 5 Sales of Spirits by Off-trade vs On-trade: Volume 2018-2023
- Table 6 Sales of Spirits by Off-trade vs On-trade: Value 2018-2023
- Table 7 Sales of Spirits by Off-trade vs On-trade: % Volume Growth 2018-2023
- Table 8 Sales of Spirits by Off-trade vs On-trade: % Value Growth 2018-2023
- Table 9 Sales of Dark Rum by Price Platform: % Total Volume 2018-2023
- Table 10 Sales of White Rum by Price Platform: % Total Volume 2018-2023
- Table 11 Sales of Other Blended Scotch Whisky by Price Platform: % Total Volume 2018-2023
- Table 12 Sales of English Gin by Price Platform: % Total Volume 2018-2023
- Table 13 Sales of Vodka by Price Platform: % Total Volume 2018-2023
- Table 14 Sales of Vodka by Flavoured vs Non-flavoured: % Total Volume 2018-2023
- Table 15 GBO Company Shares of Spirits: % Total Volume 2019-2023
- Table 16 NBO Company Shares of Spirits: % Total Volume 2019-2023
- Table 17 LBN Brand Shares of Spirits: % Total Volume 2020-2023
- Table 18 Forecast Sales of Spirits by Category: Total Volume 2023-2028
- Table 19 Forecast Sales of Spirits by Category: Total Value 2023-2028
- Table 20 Forecast Sales of Spirits by Category: % Total Volume Growth 2023-2028
- Table 21 Forecast Sales of Spirits by Category: % Total Value Growth 2023-2028
ALCOHOLIC DRINKS IN INDIA
EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
- Alcoholic drinks in 2023: The big picture
- 2023 key trends
- Competitive landscape
- Retailing developments
- On-trade vs off-trade split
- What next for alcoholic drinks?
MARKET BACKGROUND
- Legislation
- Legal purchasing age and legal drinking age
- Drink driving
- Advertising
- Smoking ban
- Opening hours
- On-trade establishments
- Table 22 Number of On-trade Establishments by Type 2017-2023
TAXATION AND DUTY LEVIES
- Summary 2 Taxation and Duty Levies on Alcoholic Drinks 2023
OPERATING ENVIRONMENT
- Contraband/parallel trade
- Duty free
- Cross-border/private imports
KEY NEW PRODUCT LAUNCHES
- Outlook
MARKET INDICATORS
- Table 23 Retail Consumer Expenditure on Alcoholic Drinks 2018-2023
MARKET DATA
- Table 24 Sales of Alcoholic Drinks by Category: Total Volume 2018-2023
- Table 25 Sales of Alcoholic Drinks by Category: Total Value 2018-2023
- Table 26 Sales of Alcoholic Drinks by Category: % Total Volume Growth 2018-2023
- Table 27 Sales of Alcoholic Drinks by Category: % Total Value Growth 2018-2023
- Table 28 Sales of Alcoholic Drinks by Category by Off-trade vs On-trade: Volume 2023
- Table 29 Sales of Alcoholic Drinks by Category by Off-trade vs On-trade: Value 2023
- Table 30 Sales of Alcoholic Drinks by Category by Off-trade vs On-trade: % Volume 2023
- Table 31 Sales of Alcoholic Drinks by Category by Off-trade vs On-trade: % Value 2023
- Table 32 GBO Company Shares of Alcoholic Drinks: % Total Volume 2019-2023
- Table 33 Distribution of Alcoholic Drinks by Format: % Off-trade Value 2018-2023
- Table 34 Distribution of Alcoholic Drinks by Format and by Category: % Off-trade Volume 2023
- Table 35 Forecast Sales of Alcoholic Drinks by Category: Total Volume 2023-2028
- Table 36 Forecast Sales of Alcoholic Drinks by Category: Total Value 2023-2028
- Table 37 Forecast Sales of Alcoholic Drinks by Category: % Total Volume Growth 2023-2028
- Table 38 Forecast Sales of Alcoholic Drinks by Category: % Total Value Growth 2023-2028
