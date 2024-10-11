Netherlands RegTech Business and Investment Opportunities Report 2024 - Dutch Regtech Industry is Forecast to Increase from US$117.29 Million in 2023 to Reach US$484.54 Million by 2029

Dublin, Oct. 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Netherlands RegTech Business and Investment Opportunities Databook - 50+ KPIs on RegTech Market Size, By Industry, By Technology, By Type of Product, By Deployment, By Product Offering, Market Share - Q3 2024 Update" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The regtech industry in the Netherlands is expected to grow by 37.1% on annual basis to reach US$160.75 million in 2024.



The regtech industry is expected to grow steadily over the forecast period, recording a CAGR of 24.7% during 2024-2029. The Dutch regtech industry is forecast to increase from US$117.29 million in 2023 to reach US$484.54 million by 2029.



This report provides a detailed data centric analysis of the regtech industry, covering market opportunities and risks. With over 50+ KPIs at country level, this report provides a comprehensive understanding of regtech market dynamics, market size and forecast, and market share statistics.



The RegTech landscape in the Netherlands is rapidly evolving, driven by technological advancements and increasing regulatory pressures. As organizations seek to enhance their compliance capabilities, the demand for innovative RegTech solutions will continue to grow. While regulatory complexity and market fragmentation persist, opportunities for collaboration and growth abound. By embracing advanced technologies and fostering partnerships, the Dutch RegTech sector is well-positioned to become a global leader in regulatory innovation, benefiting organizations, regulators, and consumers.





Trends in RegTech



Recent trends in Regulatory Technology (RegTech) in the Netherlands emphasize the integration of advanced technologies to enhance compliance and risk management.



Key trends include:

Automation and AI Integration: Dutch companies increasingly adopt RegTech solutions that leverage artificial intelligence and machine learning to automate compliance processes. This technology enhances the efficiency of tasks such as customer due diligence and anti-money laundering (AML) efforts, allowing for real-time monitoring and analysis of transactions.

A notable example is Hyarchis, which offers cloud-based RegTech solutions that automate compliance processes for financial institutions. Their platform utilizes AI to improve data management and enhance financial crime detection, demonstrating the innovative applications of RegTech in the Netherlands.



Recent Launches

Autenti's Digital Trust Services - In 2023, Autenti, a RegTech company based in the Netherlands, launched a comprehensive suite of digital trust services to enhance compliance and security in business transactions. This platform offers solutions such as electronic signatures, e-identification services, and registered e-delivery, allowing organizations to conduct business processes securely and efficiently.

Autenti's platform is designed to facilitate compliance with European regulations, including the eIDAS regulation, which governs electronic identification and trust services. By automating these processes, Autenti significantly reduces the time and resources required for compliance while ensuring a secure user experience. This launch emphasizes the increasing importance of digital trust services in the Netherlands and the demand for innovative solutions to streamline compliance processes.

Partnerships and Collaborations

RegTech Association and Industry Stakeholders - The RegTech Association in the Netherlands has been instrumental in fostering partnerships between RegTech firms and traditional financial institutions. In 2023, the association launched an initiative to connect startups with established banks and financial service providers to promote the adoption of innovative compliance solutions.

One notable collaboration involved a partnership between a leading Dutch bank and several RegTech startups focused on enhancing Anti-Money Laundering (AML) and Know Your Customer (KYC) processes. This initiative allowed the bank to leverage cutting-edge technologies developed by these startups, enabling more efficient compliance operations. By helping these partnerships, the RegTech Association is bridging the gap between new ideas and regular banking. This helps the RegTech sector grow in the Netherlands.

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 177 Forecast Period 2024 - 2029 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $160.8 Million Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2029 $484.5 Million Compound Annual Growth Rate 24.7% Regions Covered Netherlands

Report Scope



This report provides an in-depth data-centric analysis of the RegTech industry in Netherlands through 118 tables and 144 charts. Below is a summary of key market segments.



Regulatory Compliance Spending

Regulatory Compliance Spending By Industry

Banking and Financial Services

Insurance

Healthcare

Telecommunications

Retail

Transportation and Logistics

Real Estate

Government and Public Sector

Other Industries

RegTech Spending

RegTech Companies Market Share

By Type of Products

Identity Verification Solutions

Compliance Management Platforms

Automated Reporting Tools

Transaction Monitoring Systems

Risk Assessment Tools

Fraud Detection Systems

Data Protection Technologies

Training and E-Learning Platforms

Regulatory Intelligence Tools

Workflow Automation Solutions

Other Products

By Industry

Banking and Financial Services

Insurance

Healthcare

Telecommunications

Retail

Transportation and Logistics

Real Estate

Government and Public Sector

Other Industries

By Technology

Artificial Intelligence (AI)

Big Data Analytics

Robotic Process Automation (RPA)

Blockchain Technology

Cloud Computing

API Integrations and Biometric Authentication

Data Encryption and Security Technologies

Data Visualization Tools

Other Technology

By Industry and Type of Products

Banking and Financial Services and Type of Products

Identity Verification Solutions

Compliance Management Platforms

Automated Reporting Tools

Transaction Monitoring Systems

Risk Assessment Tools

Fraud Detection Systems

Regulatory Intelligence Tools

Workflow Automation Solutions

Data Protection Technologies

Other Products

Insurance and Type of Products

Identity Verification Solutions

Compliance Management Platforms

Automated Reporting Tools

Transaction Monitoring Systems

Risk Assessment Tools

Fraud Detection Systems

Data Protection Technologies

Other Products

Healthcare and Type of Products

Compliance Management Platforms

Data Protection Technologies

Training and E-Learning Platforms

Other Products

Telecommunications and Type of Products

Compliance Management Platforms

Data Protection Technologies

Other Products

Retail and Type of Products

Fraud Detection Systems

Data Protection Technologies

Other Products

Transportation and Logistics and Type of Products

Transportation and Logistics Compliance Management Platforms

Risk Assessment Tools

Other Products

Real Estate and Type of Products

Compliance Management Platforms

Workflow Automation Solutions

Other Products

Government and Public Sector and Type of Products

Compliance Management Platforms

Regulatory Intelligence Tools

Other Products

Technology and Type of Products

Artificial Intelligence (AI) Technology and Type of Products

Identity Verification Solutions

Fraud Detection Systems

Risk Assessment Tools

Regulatory Intelligence Tools

Other Products

Big Data Analytics Technology and Type of Products

Compliance Management Platforms

Automated Reporting Tools

Transaction Monitoring Systems

Other Products

Robotic Process Automation (RPA) Technology and Type of Products

Compliance Management Platforms

Workflow Automation Solutions

Other Products

Blockchain Technology and Type of Products

Identity Verification Solutions

Automated Reporting Tools

Other Products

Cloud Computing Technology and Type of Products

Compliance Management Platforms

Automated Reporting Tools

Other Products

API Integrations and Biometric Authentication and Type of Products

Identity Verification Solutions

Automated Reporting Tools

Other Products

Data Encryption and Security Technologies and Type of Products

Protection Technologies

Fraud Detection Systems

Other Products

Data Visualization Tools and Type of Products

Regulatory Intelligence Tools

Regulatory Reporting

Automated Reporting Tools

Other Products

By Deployment

Service Model

On-premise Model

Hybrid Model

By Product Offering

Service

Solution

By Company Size

Small Company

Medium Company

Large Company

