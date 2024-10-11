ScoreApp Acquires Bucket.io to Enhance Interactive Marketing Capabilities

LONDON, Oct. 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ScoreApp ®, a leading platform for interactive quizzes and surveys, is pleased to announce the acquisition of Bucket.io ®, a prominent US-based marketing funnel software company known for its innovative lead generation and customer engagement tools. The acquisition marks a significant step in ScoreApp’s mission to expand its capabilities and offer a comprehensive suite of tools for businesses seeking to enhance their marketing strategies.



The integration of Bucket.io’s advanced marketing funnel technology with ScoreApp’s interactive quiz and survey platform will empower businesses to create more personalised and engaging customer experiences. By combining forces, ScoreApp aims to provide users with an all-in-one solution for capturing leads, nurturing prospects, and converting them into loyal customers.

Daniel Priestley and Steven Oddy, Co-Founders of ScoreApp, expressed their excitement about the acquisition: “We are thrilled to welcome Bucket.io into the ScoreApp family. Their expertise in building high-converting marketing funnels perfectly complements our mission to help businesses connect with their audiences in meaningful ways. Together, we will set new standards for customer engagement and lead generation,” they said in a joint statement.

As part of the acquisition, Ryan Levesque, co-founder of Bucket.io, will be joining the ScoreApp board as Strategic Advisor, Brand Ambassador, and shareholder, bringing his deep expertise to further drive the company’s growth and innovation. ScoreApp will integrate Bucket.io’s features into its platform, enabling users to design and deploy sophisticated marketing funnels alongside their existing quizzes and surveys. The combined offering will allow businesses to streamline their marketing efforts, improve conversion rates, and gain deeper insights into customer behavior.

Bucket.io, co-founded by Ryan Levesque and Richard Cussons, has established itself as a leader in the marketing technology space, serving thousands of entrepreneurs and businesses worldwide. The company has been recognised for its innovative approach to lead generation and has been featured on the Inc. 5000 list three times.

Ryan Levesque shared his enthusiasm for the future: “Joining forces with ScoreApp is a fantastic opportunity to bring even more value to our customers. Our shared vision of helping businesses thrive through interactive marketing will drive innovation and deliver unparalleled results for our users.”

ScoreApp and Bucket.io are committed to ensuring a seamless transition for existing customers. Both companies will continue to provide support and updates throughout the integration process to ensure that users can fully leverage the enhanced capabilities of the combined platform.

ScoreApp® is a leading platform that enables businesses to create interactive quizzes and surveys designed to engage audiences, generate leads, and provide valuable customer insights. Co-founded by Daniel Priestley and Steven Oddy, ScoreApp helps companies build personalized and interactive marketing funnels that drive customer engagement and business growth.

Bucket.io® is a prominent US-based marketing funnel software company co-founded by Ryan Levesque and Richard Cussons. Renowned for its innovative lead generation and customer engagement tools, Bucket.io has empowered thousands of entrepreneurs and businesses worldwide to create highly targeted marketing campaigns and improve conversion rates.