Share buy-back programme at SP Group A/S

On 26 August 2024 SP Group initiated a share buy-back programme, cf. company announcement no. 12/2024 of 23 August 2024.

According to the programme, SP Group will in the period from 26 August 2024 until 10 April 2025 purchase own shares for a maximum amount of DKK 40.0 million.

The share buy-back programme was initiated and structured in compliance with the EU Commission Regulation No. 596/2014 of 16 April 2014 about Market Abuse, the so-called Market Abuse Regulation that protects listed companies’ board and executive board against violation of insider legislation in connection with share buy-backs.

The following transactions have been made under the program:

 No. of shares purchased backAverage transaction priceAmount (DKK)
Accumulated latest announcement35.800306.9510,988,933.00
    
04-10-202442322.0013,524.00
07-10-20241,100321.00353,100.00
08-10-2024598316.00188,968.00
09-10-2024165326.0053,790.00
10-10-20241,200326.00391,200.00
    
Accumulated this period3,105322.251,000,582.00
    
Accumulated under the program38,905308.1711,989,515.00

As of today, SP Group’s total holding of own shares is 416,466 number of shares of a nominal value of DKK 2, corresponding to 3.3 % of the total number of issued shares of 12,490,000.

