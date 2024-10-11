Share buy-back programme at SP Group A/S
On 26 August 2024 SP Group initiated a share buy-back programme, cf. company announcement no. 12/2024 of 23 August 2024.
According to the programme, SP Group will in the period from 26 August 2024 until 10 April 2025 purchase own shares for a maximum amount of DKK 40.0 million.
The share buy-back programme was initiated and structured in compliance with the EU Commission Regulation No. 596/2014 of 16 April 2014 about Market Abuse, the so-called Market Abuse Regulation that protects listed companies’ board and executive board against violation of insider legislation in connection with share buy-backs.
The following transactions have been made under the program:
|No. of shares purchased back
|Average transaction price
|Amount (DKK)
|Accumulated latest announcement
|35.800
|306.95
|10,988,933.00
|04-10-2024
|42
|322.00
|13,524.00
|07-10-2024
|1,100
|321.00
|353,100.00
|08-10-2024
|598
|316.00
|188,968.00
|09-10-2024
|165
|326.00
|53,790.00
|10-10-2024
|1,200
|326.00
|391,200.00
|Accumulated this period
|3,105
|322.25
|1,000,582.00
|Accumulated under the program
|38,905
|308.17
|11,989,515.00
As of today, SP Group’s total holding of own shares is 416,466 number of shares of a nominal value of DKK 2, corresponding to 3.3 % of the total number of issued shares of 12,490,000.
