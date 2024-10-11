Thailand RegTech Market Investment Opportunities Databook 2024-2029: Key Insights by Industry, Technology, Type of Product, Deployment, and Product Offering with Market Shares

Dublin, Oct. 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Thailand RegTech Business and Investment Opportunities Databook - 50+ KPIs on RegTech Market Size, By Industry, By Technology, By Type of Product, By Deployment, By Product Offering, Market Share - Q3 2024 Update" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The RegTech industry in Thailand is expected to grow by 26.2% on annual basis to reach US$238.09 million in 2024. This report provides an in-depth data-centric analysis of the RegTech industry in Thailand through 118 tables and 144 charts.







The RegTech industry is expected to grow steadily over the forecast period, recording a CAGR of 16.4% during 2024-2029. The RegTech market in the country will increase from US$188.72 million in 2023 to reach US$509.77 million by 2029.



This report provides a detailed data centric analysis of RegTech industry, covering market opportunities and risks. With over 50+ KPIs at country level, this report provides a comprehensive understanding of RegTech market dynamics, market size and forecast, and market share statistics.



The research methodology is based on industry best practices. Its unbiased analysis leverages a proprietary analytics platform to offer a detailed view on emerging business and investment market opportunities.

Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 177 Forecast Period 2024-2029 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $238.1 Million Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2029 $509.8 Million Compound Annual Growth Rate 16.4% Regions Covered Thailand

Key Topics Covered



1 About this Report



2 Thailand Regulatory Compliance Spending Market Size and Future Growth Dynamics, 2020-2029

3 Thailand Regulatory Compliance Spending Market Size and Forecast by Industry, 2020-2029

3.1 Thailand Market Share Analysis by Industry, 2024

3.2 Thailand Regulatory Compliance by Banking and Financial Services - Spending Value Trend Analysis, 2020-2029

3.3 Thailand Regulatory Compliance by Insurance - Spending Value Trend Analysis, 2020-2029

3.4 Thailand Regulatory Compliance by Healthcare - Spending Value Trend Analysis, 2020-2029

3.5 Thailand Regulatory Compliance by Telecommunications - Spending Value Trend Analysis, 2020-2029

3.6 Thailand Regulatory Compliance by Energy and Utilities - Spending Value Trend Analysis, 2020-2029

3.7 Thailand Regulatory Compliance by Retail - Spending Value Trend Analysis, 2020-2029

3.8 Thailand Regulatory Compliance by Transportation and Logistics - Spending Value Trend Analysis, 2020-2029

3.9 Thailand Regulatory Compliance by Real Estate - Spending Value Trend Analysis, 2020-2029

3.10 Thailand Regulatory Compliance by Government and Public Sector - Spending Value Trend Analysis, 2020-2029

3.11 Thailand Regulatory Compliance by Other Industries - Spending Value Trend Analysis, 2020-2029

4 Thailand RegTech Spending Market Size and Future Growth Dynamics, 2020-2029

5 Thailand RegTech Spending by Type of Products

5.1 Thailand Market Share Analysis by Type of Products, 2024

5.2 Thailand RegTech by Identity Verification Solutions - Spending Value Trend Analysis, 2020-2029

5.3 Thailand RegTech by Compliance Management Platforms - Spending Value Trend Analysis, 2020-2029

5.4 Thailand RegTech by Automated Reporting Tools - Spending Value Trend Analysis, 2020-2029

5.5 Thailand RegTech by Transaction Monitoring Systems - Spending Value Trend Analysis, 2020-2029

5.6 Thailand RegTech by Risk Assessment Tools - Spending Value Trend Analysis, 2020-2029

5.7 Thailand RegTech by Fraud Detection Systems - Spending Value Trend Analysis, 2020-2029

5.8 Thailand RegTech by Data Protection Technologies - Spending Value Trend Analysis, 2020-2029

5.9 Thailand RegTech by Training and E-Learning Platforms - Spending Value Trend Analysis, 2020-2029

5.10 Thailand RegTech by Regulatory Intelligence Tools - Spending Value Trend Analysis, 2020-2029

5.11 Thailand RegTech by Workflow Automation Solutions - Spending Value Trend Analysis, 2020-2029

5.12 Thailand RegTech by Other Products - Spending Value Trend Analysis, 2020-2029

6 Thailand RegTech Spending Market Size and Forecast by Industry, 2020-2029

6.1 Thailand RegTech Market Share Analysis by Industry, 2024

6.2 Thailand RegTech by Banking and Financial Services - Spending Value Trend Analysis, 2020-2029

6.3 Thailand RegTech by Insurance - Spending Value Trend Analysis, 2020-2029

6.4 Thailand RegTech by Healthcare - Spending Value Trend Analysis, 2020-2029

6.5 Thailand RegTech by Telecommunications - Spending Value Trend Analysis, 2020-2029

6.6 Thailand RegTech by Energy and Utilities - Spending Value Trend Analysis, 2020-2029

6.7 Thailand RegTech by Retail - Spending Value Trend Analysis, 2020-2029

6.8 Thailand RegTech by Transportation and Logistics - Spending Value Trend Analysis, 2020-2029

6.9 Thailand RegTech by Real Estate - Spending Value Trend Analysis, 2020-2029

6.10 Thailand RegTech by Government and Public Sector - Spending Value Trend Analysis, 2020-2029

6.11 Thailand RegTech by Other Industries - Spending Value Trend Analysis, 2020-2029

7 Thailand RegTech by Technology, 2020-2029

7.1 Thailand Market Share Analysis by Technology, 2024

7.2 Thailand RegTech by Artificial Intelligence (AI) - Spending Value Trend Analysis, 2020-2029

7.3 Thailand RegTech by Big Data Analytics - Spending Value Trend Analysis, 2020-2029

7.4 Thailand RegTech by Robotic Process Automation (RPA) - Spending Value Trend Analysis, 2020-2029

7.5 Thailand RegTech by Blockchain Technology - Spending Value Trend Analysis, 2020-2029

7.6 Thailand RegTech by Cloud Computing - Spending Value Trend Analysis, 2020-2029

7.7 Thailand RegTech by API Integrations and Biometric Authentication - Spending Value Trend Analysis, 2020-2029

7.8 Thailand RegTech by Data Encryption and Security Technologies - Spending Value Trend Analysis, 2020-2029

7.9 Thailand RegTech by Data Visualization Tools - Spending Value Trend Analysis, 2020-2029

7.10 Thailand RegTech by Other Technology - Spending Value Trend Analysis, 2020-2029

8 Thailand RegTech Banking and Financial Services by Type of Products, 2020-2029

8.1 Thailand RegTech Banking and Financial Services by Type of Products, 2020-2029

8.2 Thailand RegTech Insurance by Type of Products, 2020-2029

8.3 Thailand RegTech Healthcare by Type of Products, 2020-2029

8.4 Thailand RegTech Telecommunications by Type of Products, 2020-2029

8.5 Thailand RegTech Energy and Utilities by Type of Products, 2020-2029

8.6 Thailand RegTech Retail by Type of Products, 2020-2029

8.7 Thailand RegTech Transportation and Logistics by Type of Products, 2020-2029

8.8 Thailand RegTech Real Estate by Type of Products, 2020-2029

8.9 Thailand RegTech Government and Public Sector by Type of Products, 2020-2029

9 Thailand RegTech Technology by Type of Products, 2020-2029

9.1 Thailand RegTech Artificial Intelligence (AI) by Type of Products, 2020-2029

9.2 Thailand RegTech Big Data Analytics by Type of Products

9.3 Thailand RegTech Robotic Process Automation (RPA) by Type of Products, 2020-2029

9.4 Thailand RegTech Blockchain Technology by Type of Products, 2020-2029

9.5 Thailand RegTech Cloud Computing by Type of Products, 2020-2029

9.6 Thailand RegTech API Integrations and Biometric Authentication by Type of Products, 2020-2029

9.7 Thailand RegTech Data Encryption and Security Technologies by Type of Products, 2020-2029

9.8 Thailand RegTech Data Visualization Tools by Type of Products, 2020-2029

10 Thailand RegTech by Deployment, 2020-2029

10.1 Thailand Market Share Analysis by Deployment, 2024

10.2 Thailand RegTech Deployment by Service Model - Spending Value Trend Analysis, 2020-2029

10.3 Thailand RegTech Deployment by On-premise Model - Spending Value Trend Analysis, 2020-2029

10.4 Thailand RegTech Deployment by Hybrid Model - Spending Value Trend Analysis, 2020-2029

11 Thailand RegTech by Product Offering, 2020-2029

11.1 Thailand Market Share Analysis by Product Offering, 2024

11.2 Thailand RegTech Product Offering by Service - Spending Value Trend Analysis, 2020-2029

11.3 Thailand RegTech Product Offering by Solution - Spending Value Trend Analysis, 2020-2029

12 Thailand RegTech by Company Size, 2020-2029

12.1 Thailand Market Share Analysis by Company Size, 2024

12.2 Thailand RegTech Company Size by Small Company - Spending Value Trend Analysis, 2020-2029

12.3 Thailand RegTech Company Size by Medium Company - Spending Value Trend Analysis, 2020-2029

12.4 Thailand RegTech Company Size by Large Company - Spending Value Trend Analysis, 2020-2029

