Blood Collection Devices Global Market 2024, with Profiles of Abbott, Becton, Dickinson, FL Medical, Fresenius, Greiner Bio-One, Haemonetics, Medtronic, Nipro Medical, Qiagen, Sarstedt & Terumo BCT

The global Blood Collection Devices market is estimated at US$11.7 billion in 2024 and is expected to record a CAGR of 6.6% during the 2024-2030 analysis period and stand at a projected US$17.2 billion by 2030.



The rising incidence of chronic illnesses, such as diabetes and heart disease, and an aging population that requires frequent blood tests are key drivers of the blood collection market. Technological advancements, like safety-engineered devices and micro-collection systems, are expanding market opportunities. Additionally, the increase in accidents and trauma cases requiring urgent medical care, along with heightened awareness and efforts to promote blood donations is further boosting demand for blood collection equipment, especially in blood banks and donation centers.





Blood Collection Devices Regional Market Analysis



North America is the leading market for blood collection devices, with an estimated 40.7% share in 2024, driven by advanced healthcare infrastructure, substantial R&D, and major clinical diagnostics companies. Europe holds the second-largest share, supported by increased blood donation activities and significant market players. Asia-Pacific is projected to experience the fastest growth, with a CAGR of around 8% from 2024 to 2030, due to rising disposable incomes, a higher prevalence of infections, and growing demand for advanced blood collection technologies.



Blood Collection Devices Market Analysis by Product Type



The blood collection tubes segment is the largest, with an estimated share of 33.8% in 2024, driven by the increasing prevalence of chronic diseases and the need for routine diagnostics. Innovations in tube technology and regulatory guidelines also support their dominant position. Needles & syringes are the second-largest segment due to their essential role in blood collection and injections, with their versatility and advancements in safety and comfort contributing significantly to their market share.

Conversely, the lancets segment is projected to be the fastest-growing market, with a CAGR of 7.9% during the 2024-2030 period. This rapid growth is fueled by the rising incidence of chronic diseases like diabetes, which drives demand for frequent capillary blood sampling. Additionally, the increased use of disposable blood lancets for painless and convenient testing further accelerates market expansion.



Blood Collection Devices Market Analysis by Collection Method



The blood collection market is segmented into manual and automated methods. The manual segment leads the market with an estimated share of around 67% in 2024 due to its cost-effectiveness and patient comfort. This method is widely used in hospitals and clinical laboratories, supported by advancements in needle technology and digital tools that improve the collection process. Conversely, the automated segment is projected to record the fastest CAGR of 7.7% during the forecast period 2024-2030, driven by increasing demand for safer and more efficient collection procedures.



Blood Collection Devices Market Analysis by Application



The Diagnostics segment leads the market with an estimated share of 65.6% in 2024, driven by rising demand for blood tests to diagnose chronic diseases such as diabetes, cancer, and cardiovascular conditions. This dominance is supported by advancements in diagnostic technology and increasing public awareness of preventive health. Nevertheless, the treatment segment is expected to record the fastest CAGR of 7.2% during the forecast period 2024-2030, fueled by rising demand for blood monitoring in therapeutic procedures and innovations in personalized medicine.



Blood Collection Devices Market Analysis by End-User



The hospital segment is the largest market, with an estimated share of 34.2% in 2024, driven by the high volume of diagnostic tests and increased blood transfusion needs related to surgeries and chronic conditions. The diagnostic centers segment is expected to register the fastest CAGR of 7.5% during the analysis period 2024-2030, fueled by advancements in blood sampling and rising test numbers. Additionally, the blood bank segment is anticipated to grow more rapidly due to its crucial role in ensuring a steady blood supply for emergencies and planned procedures.



Blood Collection Devices Market Report Scope



This global report on Blood Collection Devices analyzes the market based on product type, collection method, application, end-user. In addition to providing profiles of major companies operating in this space, the latest corporate and industrial developments have been covered to offer a clear panorama of how and where the market is progressing.



Key Metrics

Historical Period: 2021-2023

Base Year: 2023

Forecast Period: 2024-2030

Units: Value market in US$

Companies Mentioned: 10+

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 304 Forecast Period 2024 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $11.7 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $17.2 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 6.6% Regions Covered Global



Key Topics Covered:



PART A: GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE



1. INTRODUCTION

Blood Collection Devices Product Types Blood Collection Tubes Needles & Syringes Blood Bags Blood Collection Systems/Monitors Lancets Others (Including Warming Devices, Advanced Blood Collection Kits, Tourniquets, and others)

Blood Collection Devices Collection Methods Manual Automated

Blood Collection Devices Applications Diagnostics Treatment

Blood Collection Devices End-Users Hospitals Diagnostic Centers Blood Banks Others (Including Specialty Clinics, Emergency Departments, Ambulatory Surgical Centers, Nursing Homes, Research Institutions, and Home Care)



2. Key Market Trends



3. Key Global Players

Abbott Laboratories

Becton, Dickinson

FL Medical s.r.l. Unipersonale

Fresenius Kabi

Greiner Bio-One International

Haemonetics Corporation

Medtronic plc

Nipro Medical Corporation

Qiagen

Sarstedt

Terumo BCT

4. Key Business & Product Trends



5. Global Market Overview

Global Blood Collection Devices Market Overview by Product Type

Blood Collection Tubes Needles & Syringes Blood Bags Blood Collection Systems/Monitors Lancets Others

Global Blood Collection Devices Market Overview by Collection Method

Manual Automated

Global Blood Collection Devices Market Overview by Application

Diagnostics Treatment

Global Blood Collection Devices Market Overview by End-User

Hospitals Diagnostic Centers Blood Banks Others



PART B: REGIONAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

PART C: GUIDE TO THE INDUSTRY



PART D: ANNEXURE



