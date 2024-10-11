Equifax Canada Appoints Ramon Yarde as Chief Data Officer

TORONTO, Oct. 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Equifax Canada has announced the appointment of Ramon Yarde as Chief Data Officer (CDO) as part of Equifax Canada’s commitment to market-leading data, analytics and unparalleled insights for Canadian consumers and businesses.



Yarde has served as interim CDO since February 2024. A trusted leader at Equifax Canada since 2006, he has held several leadership roles during his tenure, including oversight of the Project Management Office, and the Data Engineering and Data Operations teams.

Equifax Canada has underscored its commitment to driving further financial inclusion by including non-traditional data like rental payment information in credit scores as an important step to ensuring credit and mainstream financial services are more accessible for qualifying Canadians. As Chief Data Officer, Yarde will lead critical work to expand the depth and predictiveness of the company’s insights, working to help increase access to credit and financial inclusion for more Canadians.

“Equifax differentiated data helps customers make critical decisions, and Ramon's deep understanding of our business, as well as our data assets and the opportunities they can unlock, make him the ideal fit to lead our CDO team,” said Sue Hutchison, President and CEO of Equifax Canada. “Ramon has been instrumental in advancing our data strategy, as well as the exploration of new data sets and capabilities that can help our customers and consumers.”

“It’s critical that we continuously expand the breadth, depth and predictiveness of our data, with a commitment to best-in-class security and responsible governance,” explained Yarde. “Unique Equifax data enables innovation, maximizes our AI performance, and helps customers innovate faster. And, it helps create more effective insights into the people, businesses and communities we serve, to enable, empower, and unlock new opportunities in this space.”

This appointment reflects the Equifax commitment to data excellence and its focus on leveraging data-driven innovation to help Canadians. “I know that with Ramon leading these efforts, Equifax will continue to drive innovation and deliver exceptional value to our clients and Canadian consumers,” concluded Hutchison.

