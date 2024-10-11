$1.55 Bn Double Layered Surgical Gloves Market - Global Forecasts from 2024 to 2029: Polyisoprene-Based Surgical Gloves Gain Traction Due to Allergen-Free Properties

Dublin, Oct. 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Double Layered Surgical Gloves Market - Forecasts from 2024 to 2029" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The double-layered surgical gloves market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.31%, reaching US$1.55 billion in 2029 from US$1.14 billion in 2024



A double-layered surgical glove prevents needle-stick injuries, which are widespread from sharp equipment like needles, scissors, hooks, scalpels, and various bladed instruments. Wearing double-layered surgical gloves provides double protection; even if the outer layer is damaged, blood or fluids will not pass through the inner layer.







Major factors such as booming surgery frequencies, followed by innovation and investment in surgical glove development, are projected to drive the overall market expansion. However, the availability of substitutes such as single-layered surgical gloves, which are more cost-effective than double-layered gloves, will act as an obstacle to market growth.



A growing volume of surgeries is anticipated to drive the market expansion.



Due to increasing injuries and the geriatric population, surgeons and doctors worldwide are performing more surgeries. In such cases, the probability of hazardous infections targeting the patient's wound is very high. Thus, to prevent diseases, doctors using double-layered gloves play a vital role in reducing the risk of getting affected by hepatitis B, hepatitis C, and the human immunodeficiency virus.



According to the Australian Institute of Health and Welfare, in 2022, 7,35,500 patients were admitted for surgery, which represented an 18% growth over 2021's admissions. Likewise, as per the International Society of Aesthetic and Plastic Surgeon's "Aesthetic/Cosmetic Procedures Survey", in 2023, the total number of surgical procedures that occurred in 2023 stood at 15,813,353, which signified a 5.5% growth over 2022's surgical frequency of 14,986,982. Moreover, the same source further specified that non-surgical procedures experienced a 2% growth globally.



Innovation in medical gloves is driving the market expansion.



Surgical gloves must fulfill certain criteria dictating their performance and must be compliant with quality standards to ensure their functionality. Hence, major companies operating in the market are emphasizing improving their market offerings, which has provided a prospect for doubled layered surgical gloves. For instance, Ansell's patented "GAMMEX Glove-in-Glove" system reduces the perforation risk by 71% and can easily align with fingertips, thereby making easy adjustments.



The medical glove features non-sensitizing polyisoprene technology, which makes it free from Type IV chemical allergies. Thus, it is ideal for healthcare professionals.



The outer layer is poised for constant growth during the given timeframe



By component, the double-layered surgical gloves market is segmented into under-layer and outer-layer gloves, with the latter anticipated to account for a considerable market share. The outer layer of the surgical glove is exposed to blood or other liquid fluids, and it resists the maximum bloodstains from entering it. Hence, if the blood seeps through the outer layer, the under-layer fill blocks the bloodstains and prevents the patients and doctors from infections or diseases.



Hospitals are anticipated to account for a considerable market share.



By end-user type, the double-layered surgical gloves market is segmented into hospitals, medical centers, ambulatory service centers, and others. In hospitals and medical centers, various surgeries, operations, and OPDs are conducted. It is vital to use double-layered surgical gloves so that fluids or blood can be absorbed until the procedure is completed.



In case of accidents or emergencies, it is imperative to stop the blood or any fluids from coming out. There is also a high chance that an open wound might catch an infection or virus from the surroundings. Hence, double-layered surgical gloves are the best option for this situation.



Other end users, such as research organizations, government agencies, and manufacturing plants, use double-layered surgical gloves as they are essential for maintaining hygiene and minimizing the risk of disease or infection transmission.



North America is estimated to account for a considerable market share during the forecast period.



By geography, the double-layered surgical gloves market is segmented into North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, and Asia Pacific. The North American market is poised for consistent growth. It will constitute a remarkable market share, which is attributable to the booming number of surgeries in major regional economies, followed by investment in new hospitals and medical centers and an increase in surgeon strength.



According to the International Society of Aesthetic and Plastic Surgeons "Aesthetic/Cosmetic Procedures Survey", the United States accounted for 11.3% of the total surgical procedures conducted globally in 2023. Hence, the country also experienced significant growth of 47% in face & head surgeries and accounted for 14.4% and 12.7% of the global body & extremities and breast-related surgeries respectively.



Besides witnessing a major boom in surgical procedures, the United States also accounts for a major strength of plastic surgeons globally. In 2023, the economy constituted 14.41% of the global strength, with the overall number of plastic surgeons reaching 7,750.



Asia Pacific and Europe are estimated to show positive growth as the regions are experiencing positive growth in their surgery prevalence and the establishment of new medical centers and hospitals. Furthermore, the growing chronic condition in economies, namely China, India, and major EU nations, has increased the scale of infections in healthcare centers. This is expected to further propel the demand for double-layered surgical gloves to prevent infection contamination.



A diversified distribution network makes the business of double-layered surgical gloves more scalable as the availability of this product has increased. Earlier, surgical gloves were majorly used in various hospitals, medical centers, ambulatory, and surgery centers. However, their usage has increased in places like government agencies, service providers, research organizations, manufacturing plants, warehouses, distributors, and suppliers.

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 110 Forecast Period 2024 - 2029 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $1.14 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2029 $1.55 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 6.3% Regions Covered Global

