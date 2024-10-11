North America Adhesives Market Forecasts from 2024 to 2029: Water-Based Adhesives Rise in Popularity for Safe, Eco-Friendly Applications

Dublin, Oct. 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "North America Adhesives Market - Forecasts from 2024 to 2029" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The North American adhesives market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.19%, reaching a market size of US$17.015 billion in 2029 from US$13.210 billion in 2024



Adhesives are used in many consumer goods, the automotive industry, building, and packaging as the population has increased. At the same time, the number of cars being driven has also increased, leading to more demand for strong and energy-efficient cars. Several technological advancements in the automotive field have enabled electric cars (electric vehicles) to be made possible, accompanied by increased demand for other fuels besides traditional ones. The automotive adhesives market's growth can be expected soon, with the likely increase of electric vehicle demand anticipated by the U.S. government.







Increasing demand from the packaging industry



The design and technological aspects of packaging are rapidly expanding to safeguard and improve product longevity and safety. The region's consumers' busier lifestyles, increased spending power, and related factors are driving up demand for quick and portable packaged goods. The region's burgeoning e-commerce sector and the public health movement are expected to fuel the food processing industry's expansion, which will fuel packaging demand in the future.



Increasing use of water-based adhesives



Water-based adhesives, which are non-flammable and safe, are in high demand because they are easy to handle and store. Manufacturers love these glues because they are environment-friendly and safe. In addition, solvent-based adhesives are in high demand in different fields because they are of different kinds and have a unique performance advantage. An organic solvent like acetone, toluene, or ethyl acetate is the primary carrier of this adhesive. These solvents allow the adhesive elements to dissolve and make it easier for them to be applied.



Increasing application of acrylic adhesives in various industries



Acrylic adhesives can bond to various materials, such as metals, plastics, glass, ceramics, and wood, which is anticipated to boost the demand for acrylic adhesives. Specifically, they can form lasting strong bonds even in severe conditions.Besides, these adhesives do not deteriorate when exposed to ultraviolet rays, chemicals, water, or very low or high temperatures. Therefore, they can be used inside buildings as well as outdoors.



Moreover, the demand for PVA is also high as it is more affordable than other products. They are mostly applied to porous materials like paper and wood. They are also employed in the building sector for panel installation and flooring. PVA-based adhesives are in high demand because of their applications in wood and packaging.



Abundant emission of chemical gases during production to hamper North American adhesives and sealants market growth



Many chemical fumes are released during the application of these products, and inhaling them is considered dangerous and toxic. There is a connection between certain adhesives and environmental issues such as air pollution. It is common for building materials like caulking compounds to have significant amounts of volatile organic compounds (VOCs), which are dangerous when found at high levels.

Formaldehyde and benzene are two examples of VOCs found in some building materials whose exposure may cause cancer in people, according to the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA). Based on findings by the U.S. EPA, problems associated with VOCs in the atmosphere include short breaths, aching heads, nose, eye, and throat irritation, as well as long-term effects on the kidneys and liver.



The United States is expected to grow rapidly during the forecast period.



The United States has the largest adhesives market in North America. Throughout the forecast period, the end-user industries - such as packaging, electronics, automotive, and construction - are anticipated to propel market growth. The USA is the biggest country in North America in terms of construction work. As of 2023, the country's GDP was USD 81,659.2 per person. The construction industry in the USA is influenced by several factors, including but not limited to Government policy changes/new investments/non-residential construction projects, and residential constructions, among others.

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 114 Forecast Period 2024 - 2029 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $13.21 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2029 $17.01 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 5.1% Regions Covered North America



North America Adhesives Market Developments:

In June 2024,with great pleasure, Drytac, the world's foremost producer of self-adhesive materials for the large-format print and signage industries, announces the release of Polar Smooth 150 Air P printable film, which can be used for a variety of purposes such as point of sale, wall and window graphics, interior decor, decals and stickers, and construction hoarding and barriers.For ease of application, Drytac's unique bubble-free adhesive technology is incorporated into the self-adhesive matte white PVC film. The majority of surfaces, including glass, melamine, painted walls, and numerous other flat or gently curved surfaces, can be used with it.Compared to thinner options, Polar Smooth 150 Air P guarantees an easier installation because it is 6 mil (150) thick. This thickness adds convenience, in particular to those who want a simpler installation process or want to avoid lamination.

In August 2023,APPLIED Adhesives acquired McGinley Adhesives, a company that has been in operation for over fifteen years. McGinley Adhesives specializes mainly in providing personalized adhesive products for the food, beverage, and pharmaceutical industries. The company is renowned as one of the leading manufacturers in North America. This will mean that APPLIED Adhesives will be able to penetrate the East Coast through this acquisition.

North America Adhesives Market Competitive Analysis

Major Players and Strategy Analysis

Market Share Analysis

Mergers, Acquisitions, Agreements, and Collaborations

Competitive Dashboard

North America Adhesives Market Companies

HB Fuller

Sika

Huntsman Corporation

DowDuPont

Avery Dennison Corporation

Arkema

3M Company

RPM International Inc.

PPG Industries

Lord Corporation.

Leading Market Segments in North America's Adhesives Market



By Technology

Water-Based

Solvent-Based

Hot-Melt

Reactive and others

By Product

Acrylic

Epoxy

Ethyl Vinyl Acetate

Polyurethane

Polyvinyl Acetate

Others

By Application

Packaging

Construction

Consumer Appliances

Leather

Laminates

Automobile

Others

By Country

The U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Others

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/fqffv3

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment