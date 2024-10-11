Jo-Jo Capital Canada Ltd. Announces Termination of Proposed Qualifying Transaction

TORONTO, Oct. 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Jo-Jo Capital Canada Ltd. (the "Company") (TSXV: JOJO.P) a capital pool company pursuant to Policy 2.4 of the TSX Venture Exchange (the “TSX-V”), announces its letter of intent for a proposed transaction with 9302204 Canada Inc. (o/a Cheelcare), as announced on January 24, 2024, has been terminated.



The Company will continue to seek a qualifying transaction in accordance with the policies of the TSX-V and will provide further updates in due course. Trading in the common shares of the Company was halted as of January 24, 2024, in connection with the execution of a letter of intent with Cheelcare. The Company will seek to resume trading as soon as possible.

ABOUT THE COMPANY

The Corporation is a capital pool company (a "CPC") that has not commenced commercial operations and has no assets other than cash. Except as specifically contemplated in the TSXV’s CPC policy, until the completion of its qualifying transaction, the Corporation will not carry on business, other than the identification and evaluation of businesses or assets with a view to completing a proposed qualifying transaction.

For further information, please contact:

Peter Schloo

Chief Executive Officer

JO-JO CAPITAL CANADA LTD.

Telephone: 905 505 0918

Email: peter@greatwhitecapital.ca

