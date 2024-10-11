Gate.io Will List PUFFER for Trading and Simultaneously Launch PUFFER Mining, with a Total Amount of 1,500,000 Tokens





PANAMA CITY, Oct. 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Leading cryptocurrency trading platform, Gate.io , will list Puffer (PUFFER) for trading on October 14, 2024, at 20:00 (UTC+8).

Puffer has evolved into a leading innovator in the Ethereum infrastructure space, focusing on next-generation rollup solutions called Based Rollups, supported by liquidity restaking (LRT) and pre-confirmation technology AVS. With products like Puffer UniFi Rollup and Puffer UniFi AVS, Puffer aims to help decentralize Ethereum and maintain its credible neutrality.

In addition to listing PUFFER for trading, Gate.io will also launch a PUFFER mining event on its Startup Mining platform. This event will offer users the opportunity to earn project tokens as rewards by staking GT or PUFFER. The specific details are as follows:

Startup Mining: Puffer (PUFFER) Staking Event Details

Mining Amount: 1,500,000 PUFFER

1,500,000 PUFFER Staking Assets: GT or PUFFER

GT or PUFFER Event Period: October 14, 2024, 20:00 (UTC+8) - October 21, 2024, 20:00 (UTC+8)



Startup Mining is an innovative feature introduced by Gate.io for users to participate in staking or providing liquidity while earning new project tokens as rewards. By staking specified tokens, users can benefit from participating in the early stages of projects and earn significant token rewards.

"Multi-Mining" Feature for Maximizing Returns

Notably, the PUFFER mining event will support the latest "Multi-Mining" feature of Startup Mining. This feature allows users to earn multiple new token rewards by holding a single asset in different staking pools simultaneously. Users can manage their assets more efficiently and flexibly, enjoy more earning opportunities, and maximize their returns. Currently, Startup Mining supports "Multi-Mining" for GT holders.

Through the listing of PUFFER trading and mining activities, Gate.io aims to provide users with more diverse investment options and participation opportunities.

For more details about the event and how to participate, please visit the Gate.io official website or look for the latest announcements on the platform.

