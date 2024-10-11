UAE Oxygen Concentrators Market Set to Exhibit Strong Growth, Reaching USD 19.35 Million by 2029: Continuous Flow Technology and Lung Cancer Treatment Catalyze Expansion

Dublin, Oct. 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "UAE Oxygen Concentrators Market, By Region, Competition, Forecast & Opportunities, 2019-2029F" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.







The United Arab Emirates is poised to see notable progress in the healthcare sector with the oxygen concentrators market value expected to rise significantly. Marked by technological advancements and an increasing awareness of respiratory health, the oxygen concentrators market is projected to grow at a steady CAGR of 5.01% through the forecast period ending in 2029.



Technological enhancements focused on improving the portability, efficiency, and user experience of oxygen concentrators have been pivotal in influencing the market’s trajectory. The emphasis on developing devices with extended battery life, reduced noise levels, and advanced filtration systems is expected to cater to the escalating demand within the UAE. Emphasising intuitive user interfaces and smart sensors ensure that patients receive reliable and quality-focused healthcare support, enhancing patient trust and reliance on these medical aids.



The shift toward home healthcare, accelerated by the global COVID-19 pandemic, is anticipated to augment the growth of the UAE Oxygen Concentrators Market substantially. As individuals demonstrate a preference for managing their health conditions at home, oxygen concentrators are becoming integral in providing adequate care for respiratory issues and other related ailments.



Segmentally, the Continuous Flow technology has garnered a significant share, buttressing the market due to its imperative role in managing chronic respiratory conditions. The same trend is observed in application insights, where lung cancer treatment continues to necessitate the use of oxygen concentrators, hence being a crucial segment with continuing expansion.



Regionally, the Abu Dhabi sector has illustrated a commanding presence due to its advanced healthcare infrastructure, favorable government initiatives, and rising healthcare expenditure. This regional growth prospects are favorable and indicative of the overall market development within the UAE.



The Oxygen Concentrators Market in the UAE is projected to advance with the prominent players enhancing their offerings to cater to the dynamic needs of this robust market. With the increasing prevalence of respiratory diseases and heightened health consciousness, the market is expected to maintain a strong growth trajectory through the forecast period.



With the healthcare industry adapting to the evolving needs of patients, oxygen concentrators have proved to be indispensable in providing supplemental oxygen, ultimately elevating the standards of care and contributing to the health and welfare of the population. The UAE remains at the forefront of embracing these technological advancements, ensuring the best possible outcomes for patients across the nation.



Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 85 Forecast Period 2023 - 2029 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $19.35 Million Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2029 $25.5 Million Compound Annual Growth Rate 5.0% Regions Covered United Arab Emirates





UAE Oxygen Concentrators Key Players

Philips Healthcare Middle East

Atlas Medical LLC

Invacare Corp

GCE Group (UAE)

Drive DeVilbiss Healthcare

