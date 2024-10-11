Somnia’s New “World Builder” Gives Creators Tools To Make Games and Virtual Experiences Easily

New York, NY, Oct. 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Somnia, a leading Web3 project building blockchain solutions that focus on scale and interoperability for the NFTs, metaverse, gaming, and social applications, announced the launch of World Builder , a groundbreaking tool in its Dream Builder suite. World Builder is designed specifically for creators who want to develop immersive games and interactive experiences, opening new possibilities for engagement in the Virtual Society.

World Builder is a powerful platform that gives users the ability to create custom, fully-interactive worlds tailored to their vision. From game developers to event organizers, anyone can use World Builder’s robust toolset to design, build, and launch their own unique experiences in the metaverse.

“We’ve designed World Builder to be accessible yet powerful, providing everything needed to craft engaging virtual environments that can be enjoyed by players across the metaverse,” Somnia CEO Paul Thomas said.

Key Features of World Builder Include:

Custom World Creation : Start with a blank canvas or choose from a variety of preset worlds and assets to craft your unique space. Whether it’s a game, an art gallery, or an event venue, the possibilities are endless.

: Start with a blank canvas or choose from a variety of preset worlds and assets to craft your unique space. Whether it’s a game, an art gallery, or an event venue, the possibilities are endless. Easy to use web-based tools : All tools are web based so you don’t need to download anything. The World Builder is easy to start and offers a visual editor that rivals professional game engines, allowing you to shape 3D experiences with ease. Plus, our code editor lets you dive deeper with custom logic using JavaScript and MML markdown.

: All tools are web based so you don’t need to download anything. The World Builder is easy to start and offers a visual editor that rivals professional game engines, allowing you to shape 3D experiences with ease. Plus, our code editor lets you dive deeper with custom logic using JavaScript and MML markdown. Collaboration with Somnia Ecosystem : All Somnia assets and Integrated NFTs, such as Bored Ape Yacht Club, Bored Ape Kennel Club, Grillz Gang are interoperable in any world or experience; imagine collaborating with these famous NFT collections in your world!

: All Somnia assets and Integrated NFTs, such as Bored Ape Yacht Club, Bored Ape Kennel Club, Grillz Gang are interoperable in any world or experience; imagine collaborating with these famous NFT collections in your world! Community back up : Showcase your worlds to 400k Somnia users and 1M Avatar Holders in the Somnia ecosystem.

: Showcase your worlds to 400k Somnia users and 1M Avatar Holders in the Somnia ecosystem. Templates and Forking: To make the creation process even smoother, World Builder offers easy-to-use templates. Simply fork a project, customize it, and publish your world with just a few clicks.

Unlocking the Future of Metaverse Gaming

With World Builder, Somnia is making it possible for a new generation of creators to bring their game ideas and interactive experiences to life in the metaverse. The platform’s ease of use, coupled with its powerful features, makes it an essential tool for anyone looking to explore the limitless potential of virtual worlds.

To kick off the launch, Somnia is offering early access to World Builder to a select group of creators. Developers and creators interested in pioneering the future of metaverse gaming are encouraged to apply for access through Somnia’s official channels, including Deforum and Discord.

About Somnia

Somnia is a 300k+tps EVM Layer 1 with Interoperability Protocols to unify metaverses, gaming, NFTs, and social platforms, creating a seamless, fully on-chain Virtual Society. Somnia allows users to move and collaborate seamlessly across experiences, and trade with any asset that they choose.

For more information, please visit Somnia.Network





