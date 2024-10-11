Middle East $23 Bn Gas Pipeline Infrastructure Market Competition, Forecast & Opportunities, 2029

Dublin, Oct. 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Middle East Gas Pipeline Infrastructure Market by Country, Competition, Forecast & Opportunities, 2019-2029F" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Middle East Gas Pipeline Infrastructure Market was valued at USD 17 Billion in 2023, and is expected to reach USD 23 Billion by 2029, rising at a CAGR of 5.65%



Factors driving the market include growing demand for natural gas as a cleaner alternative to coal and oil, the expansion of gas exploration activities, and government initiatives promoting energy security. Technological advancements, like smart monitoring systems and improved pipeline materials, are also boosting market growth. However, challenges such as regulatory hurdles, environmental concerns, and high installation costs can affect expansion.





Geographically, the market spans regions with significant natural gas reserves, such as North America, the Middle East, and Russia, with emerging markets in Asia-Pacific due to rising energy demands. Overall, gas pipeline infrastructure is pivotal for supporting global energy transitions and ensuring reliable energy supply.



Shift Toward Natural Gas as a Cleaner Energy Source



One of the most prominent trends in the Middle East gas pipeline infrastructure market is the increasing shift toward natural gas as a cleaner and more sustainable energy source. With the global energy transition gaining momentum, many Middle Eastern countries are aiming to reduce their carbon footprints and diversify their energy mixes. Natural gas, often considered a "bridge fuel," emits significantly fewer carbon emissions compared to coal and oil, making it an attractive option for meeting growing energy demands while adhering to environmental commitments.



Countries like Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates are actively transitioning their power generation sectors from oil and coal to natural gas. Saudi Arabia's Vision 2030, for instance, aims to shift the kingdom's energy mix to 50% gas and renewables by 2030. This transition is driving the need for new and expanded gas pipeline infrastructure to supply the growing demand for natural gas across various sectors, including electricity generation, industry, and residential use.



In addition, several Middle Eastern nations are focusing on gas exports as part of their economic diversification strategies. Qatar, the world's largest liquefied natural gas (LNG) exporter, is investing in pipeline infrastructure to facilitate the expansion of its LNG production. The demand for gas pipelines is also growing in countries like the UAE and Oman, where the expansion of gas processing and export facilities is underway. The trend toward natural gas is not only driven by domestic energy needs but also by international market demand, as regions like Europe and Asia seek to reduce their reliance on more carbon-intensive fuels.



The growing emphasis on sustainability is also pushing the development of more advanced and efficient pipeline technologies, such as smart pipeline systems, which reduce methane emissions and improve operational efficiency. These advancements are making natural gas infrastructure more attractive as countries balance economic growth with environmental considerations. Overall, the trend toward natural gas as a cleaner energy source is set to continue driving the growth of the Middle East gas pipeline infrastructure market.



Rising Investments in Cross-Border Pipelines



Another significant trend shaping the Middle East gas pipeline infrastructure market is the growing investment in cross-border pipeline projects. As the region seeks to solidify its position as a global energy hub, countries are increasingly investing in large-scale pipeline networks that extend beyond national borders. These pipelines are designed to transport natural gas to neighboring regions and international markets, capitalizing on the Middle East's abundant gas reserves.



One notable project is the Dolphin Gas Project, which links Qatar's massive North Field with the United Arab Emirates and Oman. This pipeline, operational since 2007, exemplifies the growing trend of regional cooperation and cross-border energy integration. Such projects are essential for enhancing energy security in the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) region, where natural gas is becoming a crucial component of the energy mix. As countries like Qatar, Saudi Arabia, and the UAE look to export surplus natural gas to their neighbors, cross-border pipelines are becoming a vital component of regional energy strategies.



Beyond the GCC, the Middle East is also looking to expand gas exports to Europe and Asia. Several proposed pipelines, such as the Iran-Pakistan gas pipeline and the Iraq-Jordan gas pipeline, aim to facilitate gas exports to energy-hungry markets in South Asia and the Mediterranean. While some of these projects face political and logistical challenges, they reflect a broader trend toward internationalizing the region's natural gas supply. Additionally, Europe's growing demand for gas imports due to its push for energy security and diversification from Russian supplies has opened up new opportunities for Middle Eastern gas producers. Pipelines such as the proposed Gulf-to-Europe projects could enhance the Middle East's ability to meet this demand. These cross-border projects not only foster economic ties between countries but also offer opportunities for the region to become a key player in global gas markets.

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 133 Forecast Period 2023 - 2029 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $17 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2029 $23 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 5.6% Regions Covered Middle East



Segmental Insights

Operation Insights

Transmission : Held the largest market share in 2023, crucial for transporting natural gas efficiently across the region. Home to some of the world's largest natural gas reserves, particularly in Qatar, Iran, and Saudi Arabia. Extensive transmission pipelines are essential for connecting production fields to processing plants, storage facilities, and export terminals, often spanning hundreds of kilometers. The Middle East's strategic location between Europe and Asia enhances its role as a critical hub for cross-border gas exports. Significant infrastructure, like the Dolphin Gas Project, facilitates reliable gas transport, addressing international energy demands. Growing focus on natural gas as a cleaner alternative to oil drives investment in transmission pipelines to support industrial and power generation needs.

:

Country Insights

Saudi Arabia : Dominated the Middle East gas pipeline infrastructure market in 2023 due to substantial natural gas reserves and strategic economic initiatives. Aligns with the Vision 2030 strategy, focusing on expanding the natural gas sector to diversify the energy mix and reduce reliance on oil for power generation. Major reserves, especially in the Ghawar and Shaybah fields, necessitate an extensive pipeline network for efficient gas transport to industrial areas and power plants. Strategic investments in pipeline projects, including the East-West pipeline expansion and LNG export infrastructure, bolster the kingdom's role as a key energy supplier. Geographically positioned at the crossroads of Europe, Asia, and Africa, enhancing its strategic importance as a transit hub for gas supplies.

:

Report Scope:

Middle East Gas Pipeline Infrastructure Key Players Include

Eni S.p.A.

Exxon Mobil Corporation

Chevron Corporation

Shell plc

TotalEnergies SE

ConocoPhillips Company

Williams Companies, Inc.

Enbridge Inc.

Middle East Gas Pipeline Infrastructure Market, By Operation:

Transmission

Distribution

Middle East Gas Pipeline Infrastructure Market, By Equipment:

Pipeline

Valves

Compressor Station

Metering Skids

Middle East Gas Pipeline Infrastructure Market, By Diameter:

Less than 16 inch

17-24 inch

25-36 inch

Greater than 36 inch

Middle East Gas Pipeline Infrastructure Market, By Application:

Onshore

Offshore

Middle East Gas Pipeline Infrastructure Market, By Country:

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Bahrain

Qatar

Kuwait

Israel

Iraq

Rest of Middle East

