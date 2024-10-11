Celestica Launches the DS4100, its Latest 800G Switch Optimized for AI/ML Data Center Workloads

TORONTO, Oct. 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Celestica Inc . (TSX: CLS) (NYSE: CLS), a leader in design, manufacturing, hardware platform and supply chain solutions for the world’s most innovative companies, today launched its DS4100, a new 1U 800G per port top-of-rack, leaf/spine switch designed to address the high-bandwidth demands of AI/ML data center networking across enterprise, service provider and cloud provider domains.



The DS4100 is the latest addition to Celestica’s portfolio of storage, compute and networking Hardware Platform Solutions . Designed with the Broadcom TH4-12.8T switch chipset, the DS4100 features 16x 800G OSFP ports, delivering 12.8Tbps non-blocking switching capacity in a compact 1U form factor. It features field-replaceable fans and redundant hot-swappable power supplies, as well as flexible I/O configurations to support 112G SerDes-based NICs with port speed options from 100GbE to 400GbE. In addition, the DS4100 is powered by an x86-based CPU, delivering high performance to address a variety of critical data center applications.

The DS4100 is optimized for key use cases, including:

AI/ML and Big Data Analytics

Hyperscale Data Centers and Cloud Computing

High-Performance Computing (HPC)

Network Backbone (800GbE Data Center Leaf / Spine)

As with our entire line of Networking products , Celestica supports SONiC (Software for Open Networking in the Cloud) as a production-hardened Network Operating System (NOS). In addition, Celestica, a long-time member of the OCP Community, incorporated the Open Network Install Environment (ONIE) installer into the DS4100 to support additional open and third-party network operating systems.

“With AI/ML fueling demand for high-performance data center switches, Celestica has developed a suite of powerful 800G switches that deliver high bandwidth and port density,” says Gavin Cato, Head of Portfolio Solutions and CTO, Connectivity and Cloud Solutions, Celestica. “The DS4100 delivers the performance required for demanding applications like AI/ML with the redundancy and flexibility required of modern data centers.”

“Celestica’s 800G switching portfolio continues to stand out with the latest addition of the DS4100 800G data center switch," said Alan Weckel, Founder and Technology Analyst at 650 Group. "As we remain in the early phases of AI/ML networking deployments, the market is set for substantial growth in the coming years. With its comprehensive 800G data center switch lineup, Celestica is strategically positioned to meet this rising demand."

An important addition to Celestica’s open networking platforms, the DS4100 switch will be on display, along with the OCP Inspired™ DS5000 800G switch, at the 2024 OCP Global Summit in San Jose, California, October 15-17, 2024, in booth A16. For more information on Celestica’s participation at OCP, visit our show landing page . To learn more about Celestica’s family of 800G networking switches, including the DS4100, click here .

About Celestica

Celestica enables the world's best brands. Through our recognized customer-centric approach, we partner with leading companies in Aerospace and Defense, Communications, Enterprise, HealthTech, Industrial, and Capital Equipment to deliver solutions for their most complex challenges. As a leader in design, manufacturing, hardware platform and supply chain solutions, Celestica brings global expertise and insight at every stage of product development — from the drawing board to full-scale production and after-market services. With talented teams across North America, Europe and Asia, we imagine, develop and deliver a better future with our customers. For more information on Celestica, visit www.celestica.com. Our securities filings can be accessed at www.sedarplus.ca and www.sec.gov .

Contacts: