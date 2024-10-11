Age-related Macular Degeneration Drugs Market to Hit USD 17.37 Billion by 2029 with 10.7% CAGR | MarketsandMarkets™

Delray Beach, FL, Oct. 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global AMD drugs market is set to grow from USD 10.46 billion in 2024 to USD 17.37 billion by 2029, reflecting a robust CAGR of 10.7%. This growth in the Age-Related Macular Degeneration market is fueled by the increasing prevalence of AMD, which is closely linked to lifestyle changes, alongside a rise in research and development investments that lead to more drug approvals and improved reimbursement policies. The market is particularly expanding in developing countries and is seeing a notable shift towards innovative therapies, including gene therapy. However, challenges such as high treatment costs and the off-label use of drugs like Avastin pose significant barriers to market potential.

The global Age-Related Macular Degeneration drugs market is categorized by molecules such as Ranibizumab, Aflibercept, Faricimab, Pegcetacoplan, and others like Conbercept, Brolucizumab, Avacincaptad Pegol, and Bevacizumab-Gamma. In 2023, Aflibercept dominated the market, largely due to its widespread use in treating wet AMD, thanks to its strong affinity for VEGF proteins, which helps reduce angiogenesis and vascular permeability. The molecule's effectiveness is further validated by numerous studies comparing it to other treatments, with ongoing innovations in drug delivery methods and biosimilars driving continued market growth.

The market is also segmented by AMD type, with wet AMD representing the largest segment in 2023, driven by its higher global prevalence—over 20 million people affected. The increase in cases, particularly in the aging population, is expected to grow as the number of individuals over 60 years old is projected to double by 2050. Additionally, emerging drugs targeting earlier stages of the disease, such as OPT-302 and KSI-301, are bolstering the market.

By end-user, hospitals led the market share in 2023, due to their advanced infrastructure, specialized care, and role in research and drug availability. Hospitals are crucial in providing diagnostics, treatment, and patient monitoring, which enhance treatment outcomes for AMD patients. They also collaborate with pharmaceutical companies to ensure the optimal availability of AMD drugs.

The key regional markets include North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa, with North America holding the largest share, fueled by a high incidence of AMD, particularly in the U.S., where over 200,000 new cases are reported annually. Contributing factors include rising obesity, smoking, and diet-related issues, along with the region's robust healthcare infrastructure, which supports early diagnosis and treatment.

The global Age-Related Macular Degeneration (AMD) market features prominent players like Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. (US), Bayer AG (Germany), F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd (Switzerland), Novartis AG (Switzerland), Apellis Pharmaceuticals (US), Coherus BioSciences (US), and others. These companies, along with emerging players such as Stealth BioTherapeutics Inc. (US) and Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (US), are driving market growth with their innovative drug candidates, many of which are in phase 3 clinical trials.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a leader in the market, known for its widely adopted drug Eylea, used to treat wet AMD. In collaboration with Bayer AG, Regeneron manufactures and distributes Eylea outside the U.S. The company has made significant investments to improve Eylea HD, a higher dose formulation that reduces treatment burden for patients. Regeneron also leverages innovative technologies like TRAPS and VelociSuite to develop next-generation ophthalmic treatments.

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd offers several FDA-approved drugs for wet AMD, including Lucentis, Vabysmo, and Susvimo, along with Avastin, commonly used off-label due to its affordability. Roche has heavily invested in R&D, with a focus on advanced research methods, and continues to expand its market presence globally. Its Genentech Ophthalmology Co-pay Program helps make treatments more accessible to patients.

Novartis AG is another key player, known for its focus on ophthalmology, particularly with drugs like Lucentis and Beovu (brolucizumab) for wet AMD. The company is also expanding its research into diabetic retinopathy through phase 3 trials for Beovu. Novartis continues to innovate in treatment options while ensuring affordability and accessibility through flexible contract structures in over 130 countries.

