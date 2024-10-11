NETSOL Technologies Inc. to Present at The ThinkEquity Conference

ENCINO, Calif., Oct. 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NETSOL Technologies , Inc. (Nasdaq: NTWK), the global leader in delivering state-of-the-art solutions for the asset finance and leasing industry, announced today that Najeeb Ghauri, Co-Founder, Chairman, and Chief Executive Officer, and Erik Wagner, Chief Marketing Officer, will attend The ThinkEquity Conference at the Mandarin Oriental Hotel in New York City on Wednesday, October 30, 2024. Mr. Ghauri and Mr. Wagner will present at the conference and be available for one-on-one meetings throughout the day.



NETSOL is scheduled to present at 3:30 pm ET at the Lotus Suite East. To access a live webcast of the presentation, please use this link: https://wsw.com/webcast/tep25/ntw k /1705536

About NETSOL Technologies

NETSOL Technologies is a global leader in delivering state-of-the-art solutions for the asset finance and leasing industry, serving automotive and equipment OEMs, auto captives and financial institutions across over 30 countries. Since its inception in 1996, NETSOL has been at the cutting edge of technology, pioneering innovations with its asset finance solutions and leveraging advanced AI and cloud services to meet the complex needs of the global market. Renowned for its deep industry expertise, customer-centric approach and commitment to excellence, NETSOL fosters strong partnerships with its clients, ensuring their success in an ever-evolving landscape. With a rich history of innovation, ethical business practices and a focus on sustainability, NETSOL is dedicated to empowering businesses worldwide, securing its position as the trusted partner for leading firms around the globe.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking statements relating to the development of the Company's products and services and future operation results, including statements regarding the Company that are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected. The words “expects,” “anticipates,” variations of such words, and similar expressions, identify forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, but their absence does not mean that the statement is not forward-looking. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to certain risks, uncertainties, and assumptions that are difficult to predict. Factors that could affect the Company's actual results include the progress and costs of the development of products and services and the timing of the market acceptance. The subject Companies expressly disclaim any obligation or undertaking to update or revise any forward-looking statement contained herein to reflect any change in the company's expectations with regard thereto or any change in events, conditions or circumstances upon which any statement is based.