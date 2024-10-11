Bitget Lists Puffer Finance (PUFFER) on Launchpool with 2,700,000 Tokens in Rewards

VICTORIA, Seychelles, Oct. 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Bitget, the leading cryptocurrency exchange and Web3 company, has announced the listing of Puffer Finance (PUFFER), a decentralized liquid restaking protocol from the Eigenlayer ecosystem, on its Launchpool platform. This initiative provides users with an opportunity to engage in free token farming, with the Launchpool period running from 14th October to 21st October. A total prize pool of 2,700,000 PUFFER tokens will be available for distribution during this period. The listing aims to incentivize early supporters and adopters of the PUFFER governance token, enhancing user interaction with the Puffer Finance ecosystem.

As part of this launch, Bitget has already eliminated gas fees for the airdrop, thereby improving accessibility for participants. The collaborative effort between Bitget and Puffer Finance is designed to offer enhanced security and opportunities for users. By providing substantial rewards through the Launchpool, both companies seek to encourage wider participation and engagement in this innovative project.

Bitget continues to expand its offerings, positioning itself as a leading platform for cryptocurrency trading. The exchange has established a reputation for innovative solutions that empower users to explore crypto within a secure CeDeFi ecosystem. With an extensive selection of over 800 cryptocurrency pairs and a commitment to broaden its offerings to more than 900 trading pairs, Bitget connects users to various ecosystems, including Ethereum, Solana, Base, and TON. The integration of Puffer Finance into Bitget’s portfolio marks a significant step toward expanding its ecosystem, allowing users to access new tools and opportunities in the evolving DeFi landscape.

Puffer Finance stands out as a Native Liquid Restaking Protocol (nLRP) built on EigenLayer, providing a dynamic staking platform tailored for Ethereum users. The protocol empowers Node Operators, who are vital to the Ethereum network's infrastructure, by offering liquid restaking services to all crypto users. Puffer's low entry barrier for running a validator allows a broader audience to participate in the staking process, promoting inclusivity and democratizing access to Ethereum's staking capabilities.

This collaboration between Bitget and Puffer Finance exemplifies a shared vision of advancing the DeFi ecosystem while prioritizing user engagement and accessibility. As Bitget continues to innovate and enhance its offerings, users are encouraged to participate in this unique opportunity to earn PUFFER tokens and engage with the rapidly expanding world of decentralized finance.

To participate, users can visit PUFFER on Bitget's Launchpool.

