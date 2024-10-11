Empowering Girls for a Brighter Future: Pace Center for Girls Celebrates International Day of the Girl

Jacksonville, FL., Oct. 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pace Center for Girls (Pace), a nationally-recognized prevention model that provides education, counseling, training and advocacy for girls and young women, proudly joins the United Nations and global communities in commemorating International Day of the Girl, a day dedicated to celebrating the strength, resilience, and potential of girls worldwide. This year, Pace’s theme, "Her Vision, Her Future," emphasizes the importance of empowering girls to envision a future where they lead, innovate, and create lasting change.

Founded in Jacksonville, Florida, in 1985, Pace has grown from serving 10 girls to now reaching more than 3,000 annually across 21 centers in Florida, as well as through community-based programming in Georgia and South Carolina. The holistic model integrates academic programming with individualized counseling and therapy, life skills training, and career preparation. This comprehensive approach supports girls in overcoming trauma and adversity, leading to improvements in their academic performance, as well as their mental and emotional well-being.

“At Pace, we envision a world where all girls and young women are safe, have economic security, and use their voice to shape their future,” said Mary Marx, President and CEO of Pace Center for Girls. “International Day of the Girl is a powerful reminder of the ongoing need for communities to expand access to education, mental health services, and opportunities, ensuring that every girl has the resources and support to thrive and pursue her dreams.”

Pace remains steadfast in its commitment to expanding access to critical services. Whether through our Reach model, which extends therapy and support into the community, or through our Girls Coordinating Councils that bring girls' voices to the forefront of community action, we ensure that no girl is left without the resources she needs to achieve her full potential.

