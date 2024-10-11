Grid-scale Battery Energy Storage Systems (BESS) Industry Research 2024-2035: AI, IoT Edge Platforms, and Storage-as-a-Service Transform BESS Optimization and Shape PPAs

Dublin, Oct. 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Growth Opportunities for the Grid-scale Battery Energy Storage Systems (BESS) Industry" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This study provides a regional-level forecast and analysis of how grid-scale BESS capacity and investments will evolve by 2035. It discusses the main drivers and restraints, supply and technology trends, business models, and use cases. In addition, it highlights growth opportunities for industry participants.



Global grid-scale battery energy storage system (BESS) deployment experienced unprecedented growth in 2023, expanding 159.5% from 2022. The year 2024 will break another record in new installations, with deployments of 41.84 GW/104.67 GWh.

BESS has rapidly become the fastest-growing clean energy technology, driven by the growth of wind and solar and the need for grid flexibility. Governments, system operators, and regulators recognize the diverse benefits of energy storage and are advancing regulations and incentives to support the technology's deployment, albeit at varying rates. While North America, Europe, Australia and New Zealand (ANZ), and China are the most important regions for development, Japan, India, Turkey, Chile, South Africa, and Israel, among other countries, are at a turning point in terms of development and poised for considerable growth.



The low-price scenario and the push for domestic content and higher ESG transparency are injecting additional dynamism into the industry. The publisher forecasts cumulative grid-scale BESS capacity to grow nearly eight-fold, reaching 549.93 GW/1,549.02 GWh by 2030.

Growth Opportunity

AI and Advanced Analytics-based Platforms for BESS Optimization

IoT Edge Platforms to Expedite BESS Integration

Storage-as-a-Service for Aggregators

BESS to Shape PPAs

Key Topics Covered:



Strategic Imperatives

Why is it Increasingly Difficult to Grow?

The Strategic Imperative

The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on the Grid-scale BESS Industry

Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine

Ecosystem

Scope of Analysis

Regional Segmentation

Key Findings

Trend Analysis

Key Trends Shaping the Industry

Trend 1 - AI Revolutionizing the BESS Value Chain

Trend 2 - Stronger Emphasis on Energy Shifting with Longer-duration Systems

Trend 3 - Greater Transparency and ESG Accountability for Batteries

Trend 4 - Solar-Plus-Storage, the Perfect Match

Trend 5 - BESS to Guarantee 24/7 Clean Electrons

Trend 6 - Higher Demand for Optimization Services

Trend 7 - Challenging Outlook for EV Second-life Batteries

Trend 8 - The Alternatives to Lithium

Trend 9 - Thermal Power Plant Retrofits with BESS

Growth Opportunity Analysis

Grid-scale BESS Components

Grid-scale BESS Value Chain

Key Grid-scale BESS Suppliers

Key Applications for Grid-scale BESS

Growth Metrics

Growth Drivers

Growth Driver Analysis - Expansion of Intermittent RE

Growth Driver Analysis - Battery Production Capacity Expansion

Growth Driver Analysis - Cost Declines

Growth Driver Analysis - Supportive Policies, Incentives, and Market Regulations

Growth Restraints

Forecast Assumptions

Cumulative Power Capacity Growth

Cumulative Power Capacity Forecast

Annual Power Capacity Additions Forecast

Annual Energy Capacity Additions Forecast

Annual Energy Capacity Forecast by Region

Capex Forecast

Capacity Forecast Analysis

Pricing Trends and Forecast Analysis

Regional Analysis

Regional Analysis - Market Status

Regional Analysis - North America

Annual Additions by Sub-region - North America

Regional Analysis - Europe

Annual Additions by Sub-region - Europe

Regional Analysis - ANZ & Pacific

Annual Additions by Sub-region - ANZ & Pacific

Regional Analysis - China

Annual Additions - China

Regional Analysis - East Asia

Annual Additions by Sub-region - East Asia

Regional Analysis - India & South Asia

Annual Additions by Sub-region - India & South Asia

Regional Analysis - ASEAN

Annual Additions by Sub-region - ASEAN

Regional Analysis - Middle East & North Africa

Annual Additions by Sub-region - Middle East & North Africa

Regional Analysis - Latin America

Annual Additions by Sub-region - Latin America

Regional Analysis - Sub-Saharan Africa

Annual Additions by Sub-region - Sub-Saharan Africa

Regional Analysis - Russia & CIS

Annual Additions by Sub-region - Russia & CIS

