Grid-scale Battery Energy Storage Systems (BESS) Industry Research 2024-2035: AI, IoT Edge Platforms, and Storage-as-a-Service Transform BESS Optimization and Shape PPAs

This study provides a regional-level forecast and analysis of how grid-scale BESS capacity and investments will evolve by 2035. It discusses the main drivers and restraints, supply and technology trends, business models, and use cases. In addition, it highlights growth opportunities for industry participants.
Global grid-scale battery energy storage system (BESS) deployment experienced unprecedented growth in 2023, expanding 159.5% from 2022. The year 2024 will break another record in new installations, with deployments of 41.84 GW/104.67 GWh.
BESS has rapidly become the fastest-growing clean energy technology, driven by the growth of wind and solar and the need for grid flexibility. Governments, system operators, and regulators recognize the diverse benefits of energy storage and are advancing regulations and incentives to support the technology's deployment, albeit at varying rates. While North America, Europe, Australia and New Zealand (ANZ), and China are the most important regions for development, Japan, India, Turkey, Chile, South Africa, and Israel, among other countries, are at a turning point in terms of development and poised for considerable growth.
The low-price scenario and the push for domestic content and higher ESG transparency are injecting additional dynamism into the industry. The publisher forecasts cumulative grid-scale BESS capacity to grow nearly eight-fold, reaching 549.93 GW/1,549.02 GWh by 2030.
Growth Opportunity
- AI and Advanced Analytics-based Platforms for BESS Optimization
- IoT Edge Platforms to Expedite BESS Integration
- Storage-as-a-Service for Aggregators
- BESS to Shape PPAs
Key Topics Covered:
Strategic Imperatives
- Why is it Increasingly Difficult to Grow?
- The Strategic Imperative
- The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on the Grid-scale BESS Industry
- Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine
Ecosystem
- Scope of Analysis
- Regional Segmentation
- Key Findings
Trend Analysis
- Key Trends Shaping the Industry
- Trend 1 - AI Revolutionizing the BESS Value Chain
- Trend 2 - Stronger Emphasis on Energy Shifting with Longer-duration Systems
- Trend 3 - Greater Transparency and ESG Accountability for Batteries
- Trend 4 - Solar-Plus-Storage, the Perfect Match
- Trend 5 - BESS to Guarantee 24/7 Clean Electrons
- Trend 6 - Higher Demand for Optimization Services
- Trend 7 - Challenging Outlook for EV Second-life Batteries
- Trend 8 - The Alternatives to Lithium
- Trend 9 - Thermal Power Plant Retrofits with BESS
Growth Opportunity Analysis
- Grid-scale BESS Components
- Grid-scale BESS Value Chain
- Key Grid-scale BESS Suppliers
- Key Applications for Grid-scale BESS
- Growth Metrics
- Growth Drivers
- Growth Driver Analysis - Expansion of Intermittent RE
- Growth Driver Analysis - Battery Production Capacity Expansion
- Growth Driver Analysis - Cost Declines
- Growth Driver Analysis - Supportive Policies, Incentives, and Market Regulations
- Growth Restraints
- Forecast Assumptions
- Cumulative Power Capacity Growth
- Cumulative Power Capacity Forecast
- Annual Power Capacity Additions Forecast
- Annual Energy Capacity Additions Forecast
- Annual Energy Capacity Forecast by Region
- Capex Forecast
- Capacity Forecast Analysis
- Pricing Trends and Forecast Analysis
Regional Analysis
- Regional Analysis - Market Status
- Regional Analysis - North America
- Annual Additions by Sub-region - North America
- Regional Analysis - Europe
- Annual Additions by Sub-region - Europe
- Regional Analysis - ANZ & Pacific
- Annual Additions by Sub-region - ANZ & Pacific
- Regional Analysis - China
- Annual Additions - China
- Regional Analysis - East Asia
- Annual Additions by Sub-region - East Asia
- Regional Analysis - India & South Asia
- Annual Additions by Sub-region - India & South Asia
- Regional Analysis - ASEAN
- Annual Additions by Sub-region - ASEAN
- Regional Analysis - Middle East & North Africa
- Annual Additions by Sub-region - Middle East & North Africa
- Regional Analysis - Latin America
- Annual Additions by Sub-region - Latin America
- Regional Analysis - Sub-Saharan Africa
- Annual Additions by Sub-region - Sub-Saharan Africa
- Regional Analysis - Russia & CIS
- Annual Additions by Sub-region - Russia & CIS
