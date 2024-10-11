Vivoryon Therapeutics N.V. Announces Late-breaking Oral Presentation at the American Society of Nephrology Kidney Week 2024

Halle (Saale) / Munich, Germany, October 11, 2024 – Vivoryon Therapeutics N.V. (Euronext Amsterdam: VVY; NL00150002Q7) (Vivoryon), a clinical stage company focused on the discovery and development of small molecule medicines to modulate the activity and stability of pathologically altered proteins, today announced that the Company’s abstract “Varoglutamstat Increases Glomerular Filtration in Elderly Patients without Signs of Proteinuria and Potentially Offers a New Approach to Treat Diabetic Kidney Disease (DKD)” has been selected for a late-breaking oral presentation at the American Society of Nephrology (ASN) Kidney Week 2024 in San Diego, California, held October 23 to 27.

“We are truly excited that our abstract has been selected for a late-breaking oral presentation at the ASN Kidney Week 2024,” said Frank Weber, M.D., CEO of Vivoryon. “We are very much looking forward to sharing our results with the scientific and medical experts in the kidney field.”





ASN Kidney Week 2024 Presentation Details:

Title: Varoglutamstat Increases Glomerular Filtration in Elderly Patients without Signs of Proteinuria and Potentially Offers a New Approach to Treat Diabetic Kidney Disease (DKD) Presenting Author: Frank Weber, M.D., CEO, Vivoryon Abstract #: FR-OR113 Session Title: Late-Breaking Science Orals - 1 Location: Room 6C (Convention Center) Date/Time: October 25, 2024, 5:40 PM to 5:50 PM (PDT)

Varoglutamstat in Kidney Disease

Varoglutamstat (PQ912) is a proprietary, potent and selective inhibitor of human glutaminyl cyclases QPCT and QPCTL with therapeutic potential in indications including inflammatory and fibrotic diseases, neurodegenerative diseases, cancer and others. Initially advancing development aiming to treat Alzheimer’s disease (AD), varoglutamstat has been investigated in a number of different clinical studies, all of which have consistently demonstrated a favorable safety and tolerability profile both in healthy volunteers and patients with AD. Based on the known anti-inflammatory activity of varoglutamstat, the protocol for the Phase 2 VIVIAD study in AD, which was completed in the first half of 2024, included the investigation of kidney function and measurement of biomarkers of kidney inflammation and fibrosis to explore the role of QPCT/L inhibition on kidney function. Although patients in VIVIAD were selected for their AD status and not for their kidney function level, many of them have reduced kidney function due to age and/or comorbidities.

About Vivoryon Therapeutics N.V.

Vivoryon is a clinical stage biotechnology company focused on developing innovative small molecule-based medicines. Driven by its passion for ground-breaking science and innovation, the Company strives to change the lives of patients in need suffering from severe diseases. The Company leverages its in-depth expertise in understanding post-translational modifications to develop medicines that modulate the activity and stability of proteins which are altered in disease settings. The Company has established a pipeline of orally available small molecule inhibitors for various indications including Alzheimer’s disease, inflammatory and fibrotic disorders, including of the kidney, and cancer. www.vivoryon.com .

Vivoryon Forward Looking Statements

This press release includes forward-looking statements, including, without limitation, those regarding the business strategy, management plans and objectives for future operations of Vivoryon Therapeutics N.V. (the “Company”), estimates and projections with respect to the market for the Company’s products and forecasts and statements as to when the Company’s products may be available. Words such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “estimate,” “expect,” “forecast,” “intend,” “may,” “plan,” “project,” “predict,” “should” and “will” and similar expressions as they relate to the Company are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance; rather they are based on the Management’s current expectations and assumptions about future events and trends, the economy and other future conditions. The forward-looking statements involve a number of known and unknown risks and uncertainties. These risks and uncertainties and other factors could materially adversely affect the outcome and financial effects of the plans and events described herein. The Company’s results of operations, cash needs, financial condition, liquidity, prospects, future transactions, strategies or events may differ materially from those expressed or implied in such forward-looking statements and from expectations. As a result, no undue reliance should be placed on such forward-looking statements. This press release does not contain risk factors. Certain risk factors that may affect the Company’s future financial results are discussed in the published annual financial statements of the Company. This press release, including any forward-looking statements, speaks only as of the date of this press release. The Company does not assume any obligation to update any information or forward-looking statements contained herein, save for any information required to be disclosed by law.

