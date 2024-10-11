India Electric Vehicle Markets 2023-2024 & 2030: State Subsidies and OEM Contributions Fuel Market Expansion as Global and Domestic Automakers Gear Up to Launch New Models

Dublin, Oct. 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Electric Vehicle Market, India, 2023-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This study provides a detailed analysis of several key areas influencing the Indian electric vehicle (EV) market. It explores the current industry trends shaping the EV landscape in India, focusing on factors that drive adoption and growth. The report also examines the regional and state-level variations in EV adoption, highlighting areas with higher EV penetration and examining the reasons behind these trends.

The adoption of electric four-wheelers in India is growing at a promising pace, making it a major market for global companies. The growth of the electric vehicle (EV) market in the country is predominantly driven by government initiatives and incentives, as well as environmental awareness.

To keep up with the growing demand, global and domestic companies are on the verge of launching new EV models in the Indian market, which not only opens significant opportunities for charging infrastructure providers and battery technology companies but also paves the way for innovative financing business models, enhances local EV component manufacturing capability, and encourages private and public companies to electrify their fleets; for example, last-mile delivery service companies shifting to EVs will see a significant spike.

In addition, the study looks at the contributions of major original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) to EV sales, offering insight into the market share and impact of leading automotive companies in India's EV sector. Furthermore, the report provides an overview of the subsidies and incentives offered by key state contributors, detailing how these financial and policy-based supports are facilitating the expansion of the EV market across the country.

India Electric Vehicle Market Opportunities Include

Reduced Import Duty to Accelerate EV Manufacturing Localization

Low-cost Production

Ample Scope for Partnerships to Create an EV Support System

Key Topics Covered:



Transformation in the Indian Electric Vehicle Market

Why is it Increasingly Difficult to Grow?

The Strategic Imperative

The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on the Indian EV Market

Ecosystem

The Indian EV Market: Overview

Research Methodology

Questions This Study Will Answer

Regional Segmentation

Competitive Environment

Key Competitors

EV Distribution Channels

Global Electric Vehicle Market: Overview

Global EV Market: 2023 and 2024e

Global EV Growth and Penetration: Key OEMs

Growth Generator

Primary Findings: Current and Future Outlooks

Key Growth Metrics

Growth Drivers

Growth Restraints

Potential Trends Impacting Market Growth

Forecast Considerations

Indian EV Market: 2023 and 2024e

EV Adoption by Regions: 2023 Comparison Summary

India: EV Sales Forecast

EV Sales Forecast by Regions

EV Unit Sales Share and Market Share by OEMs, 2023

Primary EV Production Capacity in India: Summary

Northern Region Electric Vehicle Market: Overview

Key Growth Metrics

Regional Overview: Northern Region

Northeastern Region Electric Vehicle Market: Overview

Key Growth Metrics

Regional Overview: Northeastern Region

Eastern Region Electric Vehicle Market: Overview

Key Growth Metrics

Regional Overview: Eastern Region

Central Region Electric Vehicle Market: Overview

Key Growth Metrics

Regional Overview: Central Region

Western Region Electric Vehicle Market: Overview

Key Growth Metrics

Regional Overview: Western Region

Southern Region Electric Vehicle Market: Overview

Key Growth Metrics

Regional Overview: Southern Region

FAME Scheme and Incentives: Overview

Number of FAME II Certified Models by OEMs

Analysis of Incentive Variations by Performance/Efficiency

Analysis of Incentive Variations by Battery Features

Electric Vehicle Investments

Primary Participants' Recent Developments

Key Contributors: Exhibits

Tata Motors

SAIC (MG Motor)

M&M

Key Conclusions

Top 3 Conclusions

Best Practices Recognition

