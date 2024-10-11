China Passenger Vehicles Advanced Driver Assistance Systems Research Report 2024-2030: Competition from Domestic Players is Driving Growth by Pushing International OEMs to Offer High Level of ADAS

Dublin, Oct. 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Growth Opportunities in Advanced Driver Assistance Systems for Passenger Vehicles, China, 2023-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



With 2023-2030 as the study period, the base year is 2023 and the forecast period is 2024-2030. This forecast takes place at the feature level.

To become the global leader in the autonomous driving market, the Chinese government has paved the way for its automotive industry to leapfrog and develop autonomous solutions within the country. This has resulted in domestic original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) developing innovative features such as navigate-on-pilot and other L3/L4 solutions. The development has helped OEMs offer higher ADAS levels in their models while international players offer more mature L1 and L2 solutions.



To tackle this challenge, global OEMs and tier suppliers are formulating new strategies and looking to collaborate with local participants to stay competitive. On the regulatory front, while developed international markets continue to promulgate policies and standards, the Chinese market has been very slow in regulating and adopting the framework. This has hampered the ADAS market growth. The real driving force behind this market is the competition between the local and international car makers seeking to provide superior comfort and convenience.

The report segments the analysis by level and their corresponding features as follows:

L0: Blind spot detection, lane departure warning, forward collision warning, front cross traffic alert, rear cross traffic alert, and traffic sign recognition

L1: Adaptive cruise control, autonomous emergency braking, and lane keep assist

L2: Highway assist (HA) and automated parking assist II

L2+: HA and city assist

