China Passenger Vehicles Advanced Driver Assistance Systems Research Report 2024-2030: Competition from Domestic Players is Driving Growth by Pushing International OEMs to Offer High Level of ADAS

With 2023-2030 as the study period, the base year is 2023 and the forecast period is 2024-2030. This forecast takes place at the feature level.
To become the global leader in the autonomous driving market, the Chinese government has paved the way for its automotive industry to leapfrog and develop autonomous solutions within the country. This has resulted in domestic original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) developing innovative features such as navigate-on-pilot and other L3/L4 solutions. The development has helped OEMs offer higher ADAS levels in their models while international players offer more mature L1 and L2 solutions.
To tackle this challenge, global OEMs and tier suppliers are formulating new strategies and looking to collaborate with local participants to stay competitive. On the regulatory front, while developed international markets continue to promulgate policies and standards, the Chinese market has been very slow in regulating and adopting the framework. This has hampered the ADAS market growth. The real driving force behind this market is the competition between the local and international car makers seeking to provide superior comfort and convenience.
The report segments the analysis by level and their corresponding features as follows:
- L0: Blind spot detection, lane departure warning, forward collision warning, front cross traffic alert, rear cross traffic alert, and traffic sign recognition
- L1: Adaptive cruise control, autonomous emergency braking, and lane keep assist
- L2: Highway assist (HA) and automated parking assist II
- L2+: HA and city assist
Growth Opportunity Universe
- Restructuring and Localization
- Shift Toward Vision-based Solutions
- Focus on Independent Domestic OEMs
Key Topics Covered:
Transformation in Chinese Passenger Vehicle ADAS
- Why is it Increasingly Difficult to Grow?
- The Strategic Imperative
- The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on the Chinese Advanced Driver-assistance System (ADAS) Industry
Ecosystem
- Scope of Analysis
- Segmentation
- Competitive Environment
- Key Competitors
Growth Generator
- Growth Metrics
- Growth Drivers
- Growth Restraints
- Forecast Considerations
Growth Opportunities, L0
- L0 ADAS Features
Blind Spot Detection
- BSD
- Growth Metrics
- Volume Forecast
Lane Departure Warning
- LDW
- Growth Metrics
- Volume Forecast
Forward Collision Warning
- FCW
- Growth Metrics
- Volume Forecast
Front Cross Traffic Alert
- FCTA
- Growth Metrics
- Volume Forecast
Rear Cross Traffic Alert
- RCTA
- Growth Metrics
- Volume Forecast
Traffic Sign Recognition
- TSR
- Growth Metrics
- Volume Forecast
Growth Opportunities, L1
- L1 ADAS Features
Adaptive Cruise Control
- ACC
- Growth Metrics
- Volume Forecast
Autonomous Emergency Braking
- AEB
- Growth Metrics
- Volume Forecast
Lane Keep Assist
- LKA
- Growth Metrics
- Volume Forecast
Growth Opportunities, L2
- L2 ADAS Features
Highway Assist
- HA
- Growth Metrics
- Volume Forecast
Automated Parking Assist II
- APA II
- Growth Metrics
- Volume Forecast
L2+
- L2+ ADAS Features
Highway Assist
- HA
- Growth Metrics
- Volume Forecast
City Assist
- CA
- Growth Metrics
- Volume Forecast
Best Practices Recognition
