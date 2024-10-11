Japan RegTech Business and Investment Report 2024: Market to Grow by 19.1% to Reach $210.5 Million this Year - Forecast to 2029

Dublin, Oct. 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Japan RegTech Business and Investment Opportunities Databook - 50+ KPIs on RegTech Market Size, By Industry, By Technology, By Type of Product, By Deployment, By Product Offering, Market Share" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The regtech industry in Japan is expected to grow by 19.1% on annual basis to reach US$210.50 million in 2024. The regtech industry is expected to grow steadily over the forecast period, recording a CAGR of 12.3% during 2024-2029. The regtech in the country will increase from US$176.71 million in 2023 to reach US$376.23 million by 2029.



This report provides a detailed data centric analysis of regtech industry, covering market opportunities and risks. With over 50+ KPIs at country level, this report provides a comprehensive understanding of regtech market dynamics, market size and forecast, and market share statistics.





The RegTech landscape in Japan is rapidly evolving, driven by technological advancements and increasing regulatory pressures. As organizations seek to enhance their compliance capabilities, the demand for innovative RegTech solutions will continue to grow. While regulatory complexity and market fragmentation persist, opportunities for collaboration and growth abound. By embracing advanced technologies and fostering partnerships, the Japanese RegTech sector is well-positioned to become a global leader in regulatory innovation, benefiting organizations, regulators, and consumers.



Trends in RegTech



Recent trends in Regulatory Technology (RegTech) in Japan highlight the government's proactive approach to fostering innovation and collaboration within the RegTech ecosystem.



Key trends include:

Regulatory Sandbox: Japan has established a regulatory sandbox framework that allows companies to test innovative technologies and business models with regulatory approval. This initiative has facilitated the development of RegTech solutions in various sectors, including fintech, healthcare, and mobility.

Collaboration between RegTech Firms and Financial Institutions: There is a growing trend of partnerships between RegTech companies and financial institutions in Japan. These collaborations aim to develop tailored compliance solutions that address specific regulatory challenges the banking and financial services sectors face.

Focus on Cybersecurity and Data Privacy: With data protection becoming increasingly important, Japanese RegTech firms are developing solutions to ensure compliance with regulations such as the Act on the Protection of Personal Information (APPI). These solutions help organizations manage sensitive data securely while adhering to legal requirements.

Example - A notable example is Orb, a Japanese RegTech startup that provides AI-powered compliance solutions for financial institutions. Their platform helps banks and securities firms automate compliance tasks, such as transaction monitoring and reporting, showcasing the innovative applications of RegTech in Japan's financial sector.



Recent Launches

PwC Aarata's Compliance Advisory Service - In 2023, PricewaterhouseCoopers (PwC) Aarata launched a new compliance advisory service utilizing RegTech in partnership with CUBE, a global RegTech provider. This service, known as Know Your Regulations (KYR), is designed to help financial institutions efficiently identify the regulations that apply to them across various jurisdictions.

The KYR service combines PwC Aarata's regulatory compliance expertise with CUBE's AI-powered platform, which collects and analyses real-time regulatory information from 180 countries. This partnership addresses the challenges financial institutions face in navigating complex regulatory environments, particularly those with multinational operations. By streamlining the process of understanding compliance requirements, KYR enables organizations to link regulations to their internal policies and implement advanced compliance systems more effectively. This launch highlights the increasing importance of technology in managing compliance and mitigating risks in Japan's financial sector.

Partnerships and Collaborations

CUBE and PwC Aarata Collaboration - The partnership between CUBE and PwC Aarata exemplifies the growing trend of collaboration in the RegTech space in Japan. This collaboration seeks to enhance compliance capabilities for financial institutions by providing them with a comprehensive regulatory intelligence solution. By leveraging CUBE's advanced technology, which utilizes AI and machine learning to analyse vast amounts of regulatory data, PwC Aarata aims to help clients efficiently navigate the complex regulatory landscape.

This partnership enhances both organizations' service offerings and promotes a culture of innovation in the RegTech sector. The collaboration allows for sharing of expertise and resources, ultimately leading to more effective compliance solutions for clients. This partnership reflects the broader trend of RegTech providers and consulting firms working together to address the evolving needs of the financial industry.

