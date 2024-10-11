Innofactor Plc: Managers’ Transactions – Sami Ensio

Innofactor Plc Managers' Transactions, on October 11, 2024

Innofactor Oyj - Managers' Transactions

Person subject to the notification requirement
Name: Sami Ensio
Position: Chief Executive Officer
Issuer: Innofactor Oyj
LEI: 7437008OSKQFEDZYD835
Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION
Reference number: 81087/5/4

Transaction date: 2024-10-11
Venue: NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL)
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI0009007637
Nature of transaction: DISPOSAL

Transaction details
(1): Volume: 148127 Unit price: 1.68 EUR

Aggregated transactions (1):
Volume: 148127 Volume weighted average price: 1.68 EUR

Espoo, October 11, 2024

INNOFACTOR PLC

Eija Theis, General Counsel

Additional information:
Eija Theis, General Counsel
Innofactor Plc
Tel. +358 44 343 4278
eija.theis@innofactor.com

Distribution:
NASDAQ Helsinki
Main media
www.innofactor.com

Innofactor
Innofactor is the leading driver of the modern digital organization in the Nordic Countries for its about 1,000 customers in commercial and public sector. Innofactor has about 600 enthusiastic and motivated top specialists in Finland, Sweden, Denmark and Norway. The Innofactor Plc share is listed in the technology section of the main list of NASDAQ Helsinki Oy.
