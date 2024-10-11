VAST Data is a Leader in the 2024 Gartner Magic Quadrant for File and Object Storage Platforms

Remote-First-Company | NEW YORK CITY, Oct. 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VAST Data , the AI data platform company, today announced that it has been named a Leader in the October 2024 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for File and Object Storage Platforms. VAST was recognized for its Completeness of Vision and Ability to Execute with a, “unified distributed file system and object storage software platform that has been designed for large-scale multiprotocol deployments targeted at high-performance workloads.”





Access a complimentary copy of the Magic Quadrant for File and Object Storage Platforms here.

The VAST Data Platform enables organizations to seamlessly manage massive datasets across diverse workloads, from traditional applications to the most demanding AI environments. VAST’s unique architecture and data platform were designed to meet the needs of enterprise workloads and power AI applications, and ensures high performance, resilience, and simplicity - laying the foundation for businesses to derive more value from their data.

“Over the last year, VAST’s technology innovation, thriving partner ecosystem and customer-obsessed execution has positioned VAST as a clear market leader,” said Marianne Budnik, CMO of VAST Data. “We look forward to continuing to help our customers realize the value of their growing data sets with the industry’s simplest, fastest, most scalable and efficient data platform.”

VAST has delivered groundbreaking innovations and industry-first milestones that empower organizations to accelerate their AI initiatives, enhance data security, and tackle today’s critical infrastructure challenges. VAST’s market traction and technology advancements over the last year include:

Key integrations and go-to-market partnerships with industry leaders like HPE, Cisco, Supermicro, major hyperscalers and several others, enable VAST Data to deliver simple, secure, and efficient AI infrastructure. Working with VAST, they are empowering service providers and enterprise customers to seamlessly scale their AI workloads with optimized performance, enhanced security, and reduced complexity across diverse computing environments.

Helping organizations securely manage and protect sensitive data within a Zero Trust Architecture framework, ensuring compliance, reducing the risk of breaches, and enhancing data security through advanced features like encryption, least-privilege access, and anomaly detection.

Serving as the data platform powering many of the industry’s emerging AI clouds and foundational model builders, VAST Data provides the high-performance, multi-tenant, scalable infrastructure needed to manage expansive datasets and accelerate enterprise workloads that are critical for training and deploying cutting-edge AI models.

Notably, VAST also has an overall Gartner Peer Insights™ rating of 4.9 out of 5, with 98% of reviewers willing to recommend based on 60+ reviews as of 10th October 2024. According to Gartner Peer Insights, VAST customers are saying:

"In my opinion when you compare their platform offering, VAST is 'playing 4D chess' relative to their peers." ( A Senior Principal from a 30B USD Energy and Utilities company, giving the VAST Data Platform 5/5 Rating )

"We want our training models operating at capacity and not sitting by waiting for data to be ingested. With VAST and NVIDIA we're transforming our research capabilities to achieve new breakthroughs and advance our scientific progress." ( CTO in the Education Industry gives VAST Data Platform 5/5 Rating )

