Your Pie Pizza Celebrates National Pizza Month with Unbeatable Online-Only Deals and Limited-Time Favorites

Atlanta, GA, Oct. 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Your Pie Pizza, the original down the line fast-casual pizza brand, is excited to announce new Online-Only Deals to celebrate National Pizza Month. These exclusive offers are our way of bringing the party to your table, ensuring everyone can enjoy delicious pizza at an unbeatable value. These exclusive offers are our way of celebrating National Pizza Month and inviting everyone to enjoy delicious pizza at a great value.

For just $8.99 each, customers can choose from four mouthwatering 10" pizza options:

Just Meat: Our classic marinara topped with shredded mozzarella, bacon, sausage, and pepperoni—a hearty combo sure to satisfy. Veggie Trio: Choose any three fresh veggies to pair with marinara and mozzarella for a light, delicious meal. Hawaiian: Sweet pineapple, savory ham, and melty mozzarella create this classic favorite. 1 Topping: Customize your pizza with your choice of sauce, cheese, and one topping of your choice.

These incredible deals are available exclusively online nationwide at participating Your Pie locations, making it easy and convenient for everyone to join in on the celebration of National Pizza Month. Crust upgrades are available for an additional charge, but no extra toppings can be added to these four options—keeping things simple and easy.

"National Pizza Month is the perfect time to share our love of pizza with our customers. We wanted to create an offer that allows everyone to enjoy the handcrafted quality they love at an unbeatable value," said Ken Caldwell, CEO of Your Pie Pizza. "National Pizza Month is all about celebrating our customers and sharing our passion for great pizza." "It's all about making our pizzas more accessible without sacrificing quality."

To make the deal even better, Your Pie's new Oven-Fired Wings are the perfect pairing for these pizzas. Customers can enjoy a variety of wing flavors, including our housemade buffalo, lemon pepper parmesan, hot honey BBQ, and—for a limited time—the Ultima Ranch Wings, available through October. These wings bring even more variety to the table.

And for those who love limited-time offerings, the fan-favorite Brick Oven Cheesesteak (choose steak or chicken) and the seasonal Pumpkin Pie Gelato are also still available through the end of October—but only for a short while! Be sure to grab these while you can and make your meal truly unforgettable.

To take advantage of these Online-Only Deals and see what else is on the menu, visit www.yourpie.com today and place your order.

About Your Pie Pizza:

Your Pie Pizza is the original fast-casual, down-the-line pizza chain, known for its customizable, handcrafted pizzas made with fresh ingredients and dough and sauces crafted in-house. With a focus on creating a personalized dining experience, Your Pie Pizza offers a wide range of toppings and crust options to suit every taste. With over 60 locations nationwide, Your Pie Pizza remains committed to delivering exceptional service and delicious food to its customers. For more information, visit www.yourpie.com

