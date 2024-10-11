EzFill Mobilizes Fleet Actively Supporting Residents and Businesses Impacted By Major Hurricanes Helene and Milton

EZFILL FUELING GENERATORS, FIRST RESPONDERS, RESIDENTS, AND BUSINESS FLEETS

MIAMI, FL, Oct. 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EzFill Holdings, Inc. (“EzFill” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: EZFL), a pioneer and emerging leader in the mobile fuel industry, is proud to announce its dedicated efforts to support communities affected by Hurricanes Helene and Milton over the past two weeks. As these storms impacted countless residents, EzFill mobilized quickly to provide essential services and resources to those in need, such as nursing homes, first responders, and local residents.

Understanding the critical importance of fuel access during emergencies, EzFill activated its emergency response team, ensuring timely and reliable delivery of fuel to affected areas. Our commitment to community support included filling hundreds of generators and equipment across the state for nursing homes, medical facilities and other emergency service providers, as well as many first responder vehicles and the vehicles of thousands of local residents.

EzFill prioritized deliveries to emergency service personnel, ensuring that first responders had the fuel they needed to assist with recovery efforts and keep communities safe. EzFill is also working closely with major generator and equipment companies that supply power to hospitals, medical facilities, nursing home facilities and hurricane shelters to ensure their facilities have sufficient power until utility technicians can restore power. As recovery efforts continue, EzFill remains committed to providing essential services to impacted areas.

“During times of crisis, it is our duty to step up and support those in need,” said Yehuda Levy, CEO of EzFill. “Our team has worked tirelessly to ensure that we can deliver vital resources to communities affected by Hurricanes Helene and Milton. We are committed to being a part of the recovery process and will continue to assist however we can.”

About EzFill

EzFill is a leader in the fast-growing mobile fuel industry, with the largest market share in its home state of Florida. Its mission is to disrupt the gas station fueling model by providing consumers and businesses with the convenience, safety, and touch-free benefits of on-demand fueling services brought directly to their locations. For commercial and specialty customers, at-site delivery during downtimes enables operators to begin their daily operations with fully fueled vehicles. For more information, visit www.ezfl.com

With the number of gas stations in the U.S. continuing to decline, corporate giants such as Shell, Exxon, GM, Bridgestone, Enterprise, and Mitsubishi have recognized the increasing shift in consumer behavior and are investing in the fast growing on-demand mobile fueling industry, in companies such as Booster and Yoshi. As the only company to provide fuel delivery in three verticals – consumer, commercial, and specialty including marine and construction equipment, we believe EzFill is well positioned to capitalize on the growing demand for convenient and cost-efficient mobile fueling options.

Forward Looking Statements

