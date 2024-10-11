Climb Bio Announces Abstract Selected for Presentation at the American Society of Nephrology Kidney Week 2024

WELLESLEY, Mass., Oct. 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Climb Bio, Inc. (Nasdaq: CLYM), announced that it will present data at the American Society of Nephrology Kidney Week 2024, which will take place in San Diego, CA from October 23-27, 2024.



Poster Presentation

A Phase 1b Single Arm Open-Label Study of Budoprutug, an Anti-CD19 Monoclonal Antibody with Enhanced ADCC, in Primary Membranous Nephropathy

Presenter: Frank Cortazar, M.D., Director, New York Nephrology Vasculitis and Glomerular Center;

Chief, Division of Nephrology, St. Peter's Hospital; Chief, Clinical Research, St. Peter's Health Partners;

Clinical Scientist, Massachusetts General Hospital

Session Title: Membranous Nephropathy, FSGS, and Minimal Change Disease [PO1402-1]

Session Date, Time: October 24, 2024 from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. PT

Poster Board #: TH-PO587

About Climb Bio, Inc.

Climb Bio, Inc., is a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing therapeutics for patients with immune-mediated diseases. The Company’s lead product candidate, budoprutug, is an anti-CD19 monoclonal antibody that has demonstrated B-cell depletion and has potential to treat a broad range of B-cell mediated diseases. For more information, please visit climbbio.com.

Investors

Chris Brinzey

ICR Westwicke

339-970-2843

Media

Jon Yu

ICR Westwicke

jon.yu@westwicke.com

475-395-5375