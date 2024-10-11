Pharmacogenomics Industry Report 2024: Analysis by Technology, Application, End-user, Region, and Company with Growth Forecasts to 2032

Dublin, Oct. 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Pharmacogenomics Market Report by Technology, Application, End User, and Region 2024-2032" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global pharmacogenomics market size reached US$ 7.9 billion in 2023. Looking forward, the market is expected to reach US$ 16.1 billion by 2032, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 8.2% during 2023-2032.



Significant growth in the pharmaceutical industry across the globe is one of the key factors creating a positive outlook for the market. Moreover, the increasing demand for precision medicines with enhanced drug safety is providing a thrust to the growth of the market. With the increasing prevalence of chronic lifestyle diseases, there is widespread adoption of targeted drug therapies with minimal side effects and improved efficacy.

In line with this, pharmacogenomics is also extensively used for cancer treatments and anticipating the possible drug responses, resistance, efficacy and toxicity of the chemotherapeutic and targeted immune biologic agents, which is also contributing to the market growth.



Additionally, various technological advancements, such as the development of pharmacogenomic biomarker labeling solutions, are acting as other growth-inducing factors. They aid in minimizing the risks of avoidable adverse drug reactions (ADRs) in the body and improve clinical outcomes.

Other factors, including extensive research and development (R&D) activities, along with significant improvements in the healthcare infrastructure, are anticipated to drive the market toward growth.





Key Market Segmentation



This report provides an analysis of the key trends in each sub-segment of the global pharmacogenomics market report, along with forecasts at the global, regional and country level from 2024-2032. The report has categorized the market based on technology, application and end user.



Breakup by Technology:

Polymerase Chain Reaction

Microarray

DNA Sequencing

Mass Spectrometry

Electrophoresis

Others

Breakup by Application:

Oncology

Infectious Diseases

Cardiovascular Diseases

Neurological Diseases

Psychiatry

Pain Management

Others

Breakup by End User:

Hospitals and Clinics

Academic and Research Institutes

Breakup by Region:

North America

Asia-Pacific

Europe

Latin America

Middle East and Africa

Competitive Landscape



The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined along with the profiles of the key players being:

Abbott Laboratories

AstraZeneca plc

Bayer AG

Becton Dickinson and Company

Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc.

F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG

GlaxoSmithKline plc

Illumina Inc.

Johnson & Johnson

Merck KGaA

Myriad Genetics Inc.

Qiagen N.V.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc

Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 136 Forecast Period 2023-2032 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $7.9 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2032 $16.1 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 8.2% Regions Covered Global

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/as0i82

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment