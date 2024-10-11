Greystone Ranks as #1 Overall Multifamily and Healthcare Lender for HUD’s 2024 Fiscal Year

NEW YORK, Oct. 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Greystone, a leading national commercial real estate finance firm, announced it ranks #1 based on dollar volume of multifamily and healthcare Firm Commitments issued by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) for the agency’s 2024 fiscal year ending September 30, 2024*. During this period, Greystone originated and obtained Firm Commitments for 82 multifamily and healthcare facility HUD-insured loans totaling $1.7 billion, representing 14.05% of total firm commitments issued by HUD.



Greystone received firm commitments for 28 multifamily properties totaling $803 million and 54 healthcare properties totaling $895 million during HUD’s most recent fiscal year.

“Despite the higher interest rate environment the past year, Greystone maintained its leadership position in FHA lending and continued to deliver exceptional outcomes for our clients, who rely on our industry expertise through the HUD-insured lending process,” said Nikhil Kanodia, head of Greystone’s FHA lending group. “HUD remains an attractive source of low-cost financing for multifamily and healthcare properties. We are committed to supporting our clients and working closely with HUD to ensure their success.”

About Greystone

Greystone is a leading national commercial real estate finance company with an established reputation as a leader in multifamily and healthcare finance, having ranked as a top FHA, Fannie Mae, and Freddie Mac lender in these sectors. Loans are offered through Greystone Servicing Company LLC, Greystone Funding Company LLC and/or other Greystone affiliates. For more information, visit www.greystone.com.

*For HUD's 2024 fiscal year ending September 30, 2024. Based upon combined firm commitments received by Greystone Funding Company LLC and Greystone Servicing company LLC and excludes risk sharing and hospital loans.

