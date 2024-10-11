Private Yoga Pilates And Physiotherapy in Central Hong Kong - Palace Studios Launches New State-of-the-Art Facilities for Personal Trainers

Hong Kong Island, Oct. 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hong Kong Island, Hong Kong -

Hong Kong's first private, on-demand, tech-enabled fitness platform, is thrilled to announce the opening of two brand-new locations offering 4 dedicated studios in the heart of Central Hong Kong. The two new locations include studios at Winsome House on Wyndham Street and The Plaza in Lan Kwai Fong. The addition of these two cutting-edge centres now brings Palace Studios' total locations in Hong Kong to three, increasing the company's reach to six studios and growing. To learn more visit https://palace-studios.com

The new studios aim to offer clients an expanded range of personalised services. In addition to carefully planned strength training programmes, the studios will also include yoga, physiotherapy, and pilates classes, offering clients more opportunities to improve their physical and mental health and well-being. Clients can book individual sessions by the hour and on-demand through Palace Studios' proprietary app.

With innovation at the forefront, these centres have been designed by the multidisciplinary studio, Editechture. All Palace Studios are fitted out with best-in-class fitness equipment to continue their commitment to providing the best facilities in a private and premium space for both personal trainers and individual fitness enthusiasts.

The two new studios feature the latest state-of-the-art strength training equipment from Atlantis, Eleiko, and Recoil. The studios offer the BTL-4000 system for physiotherapy, which combines electrotherapy, ultrasound, laser, and magnetotherapy. The ANCORE Pro sliding cable is available for rehabilitation and strength training. The studios also hold Legacy equipment for pilates as a fitness modality.

While the main focus for Palace Studios 4, 5 and 6 is to deliver exceptional facilities for strength training and a comfortable studio space, the company has introduced an expanded range of services at the new studios for performing yoga, and physiotherapy. Palace Studios 3 has been specifically designed for pilates instructors, yoga teachers, and physiotherapists who want a quiet environment with plenty of floor space to allow clients to relax and concentrate on immersing themselves fully into their sessions.

The team behind Palace Studios has always aimed to revolutionise the personal training industry by enabling fitness and wellness professionals to: "Take control of their businesses and serve their clients in convenient, easy-to-access and fully equipped fitness spaces."

All Palace Studios clients are granted entry to their facilities through a contactless access solution from VationX and purpose-designed for enclosed self-workouts; or 1-on-1, 2-on-1, and 3-on-1 training sessions for a sense of privacy and safety.

The company's private yoga and pilates studios in HK are situated in the heart of Hong Kong's vibrant Central district and are fully equipped with comfortable changing facilities, individual showers, a waiting area with a water station, and complimentary Clean Nutrition protein shakes.

Dinesh Nihalchand, CEO and founder of Palace Studios, said, "We are excited to bring our innovative fitness solutions to more locations in Hong Kong. Our expansion allows us to serve more clients and trainers, offering them flexible, private, and on-demand access to modern studio spaces."

The team behind Palace Studios is dedicated to making their centres more than just convenient training spaces. They aim to make their facilities invaluable to professional trainers and fitness coaches as long-term well-being and sustainability centres.

Highly committed to developing sustainable spaces and providing a safe and clean environment for clients within its facilities, Palace Studios collaborates closely with its partners in areas such as overall interior design, selection of construction materials, and in-studio amenities.

A professional air circulation system and integrated indoor air quality (IAQ) monitoring system are installed to ensure improved air quality within the built environment; the flooring uses zero volatile organic compounds (VOC) material constructed from recycled rubber sourced from a sneaker insole company. Sustainable and VOC-free organic eicó paint is applied in all studios, and local handmade organic skincare from Bathe to Basics can be found in all shower facilities. Through these measures, Palace Studios is determined to address concerns surrounding the personalised fitness industry's safety, sustainability and future viability. For more information and to download the app visit https://palace-studios.com/our-services.

About Palace Studios Hong Kong

Since its grand opening in 2022, Palace Studios has offered upscale and convenient workout spaces to fitness enthusiasts. Without long-term commitments, contracts or membership fees, personal trainers and their clients can book by the hour, making it a more cost-effective solution for instructors, trainers and clients alike.

Powered by the proprietary Palace App, Palace Studios also provides a tech-enabled platform that allows users to manage their bookings, payments, and facility access all in one place. Leveraging technology and design, Palace Studios aims to redefine how fitness and wellness spaces operate, making personalised sessions simple, flexible, and sustainable for professionals and clients alike.

