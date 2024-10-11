Islanders Fans Votes Are In, The Fifth New York Islanders’ Puppy With a Purpose® Will Be Named “Butchie”

Smithtown, New York, Oct. 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Guide Dog Foundation, a New York based-non-profit that provides guide dogs to individuals who are blind or visually impaired, is thrilled to partner again with the New York Islanders in their “Puppy With a Purpose®” program to train future guide dog, “Butchie.”

On October 4th, during the Islanders' final pre-season game at UBS Arena, fans were introduced to Butchie, an adorable 12-week-old male yellow Labrador puppy. Over the past week, Islanders fans participated in a special vote to name the pup, and the winning name, "Butchie," pays tribute to Islanders legend and four-time Stanley Cup champion, Butch Goring.

Butchie, will undergo basic training and socialization with the Islanders’ staff, fans and public for the next 14-16 months. The Islanders will host Butchie at community events and select home games to assist in raising him to be a confident and calm future guide dog. Fans can follow Butchie on Instagram at @NYIslesPup to stay up to date on his training and local appearances.

Following his puppy raising, Butchie will return to the Guide Dog Foundation’s campus in Smithtown, NY to begin his formal guide dog training. Concluding his training, Butchie will be matched at no cost with an individual who is blind or visually impaired.

Butchie can be seen in the highly anticipated 'Pucks and Paws 2025' calendar, which supports the Guide Dog Foundation. Just in time for Black Friday shopping, the calendar will be available for purchase online through the Islanders' website and at home games.

"We are incredibly proud to continue our partnership with the New York Islanders, the team that started our Puppy With a Purpose® program in professional sports," said John Miller, President and CEO of the Guide Dog Foundation. "Having the opportunity to work with the Islanders to raise a fifth future assistance dog truly shows the commitment that the organization has to giving back to the community. From ownership to coaches, players, and fans—our journey with the Islanders has been remarkable and we are excited to watch Butchie grow and ultimately change the life of someone who is blind or has low vision.”

In September, Jethro, the Islanders’ fourth assistance dog, returned to America’s VetDogs in Smithtown, NY to begin formal training as a service dog for a veteran or first responder with disabilities. Monte, the third team pup was placed as a guide dog with Long Island native Tom Ryan in the summer of 2023.

It costs more than $50,000 to breed, raise, train, and place one assistance dog; however, all Guide Dog Foundation services are provided at no charge to the individual. Funding comes from the generosity of individuals, corporations, and service and fraternal clubs. Learn more by visiting GuideDog.org.

For more than 75 years, the Guide Dog Foundation for the Blind, Inc. (www.GuideDog.org), has trained and placed guide and service dogs to provide independence, enhanced mobility, and companionship to people who are blind, have low vision, or have other special needs. The Guide Dog Foundation is a 501(c)(3) not-for-profit organization serving clients from across the United States and Canada. The Foundation relies on contributions from generous individuals, corporations, service clubs, and foundations to fund its mission to serve people with disabilities. It costs over $50,000 to breed, raise, train, and place one assistance dog, but the Guide Dog Foundation provides its services completely free of charge to the individual. Its sister organization, America’s VetDogs, trains and provides guide, service, and hearing dogs for disabled veterans and first responders. The Guide Dog Foundation was the first assistance dog school in the United States to be accredited by both the International Guide Dog Federation and Assistance Dogs International.

