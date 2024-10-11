Gift of Life Marrow Registry and Miami Beach First Responders Rally to Tackle the Shortage of Hispanic Donors for Blood Cancer Patients

BOCA RATON, Fla., Oct. 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In a concerted effort to combat the critical shortage of Hispanic donors, Gift of Life Marrow Registry, a Boca Raton-based blood stem cell and bone marrow registry, has partnered with the Miami Beach Police and Fire Departments. This initiative coincides with Hispanic Heritage Month and seeks to raise awareness about the challenges faced by Latino and Hispanic patients battling blood cancers, urging individuals of Latin descent to join the registry and contribute to life-saving efforts.



In addition to this collaboration, as part of its ongoing efforts to support and celebrate the Hispanic community, Gift of Life will honor Cuban-American musician and producer Emilio Estefan, Jr., with the prestigious Community Impact Award at its upcoming Miami Gala on November 18, 2024. This award recognizes outstanding contributions to the community and a commitment to making a difference in the lives of others.

Hispanic patients in the U.S. experience higher rates of blood cancers such as leukemia and lymphoma, and they often face greater difficulties in finding compatible donors. Currently, only 48% of Hispanic cancer patients can locate matching donors, highlighting a significant gap that this initiative seeks to address.

The first responders program has already made strides by galvanizing local law enforcement, firefighters and community leaders to participate in donor registration drives.

“Latino and Hispanic families face the same challenge today that I faced in 1991 when I was diagnosed with leukemia and needed a transplant, but was told that my chances for survival were unlikely because there were no compatible donors for someone with my Jewish background,” said Gift of Life Marrow Registry Founder and CEO Jay Feinberg. “My life was saved due to the kindness of strangers, and we are on a mission to create equal health outcomes for everyone.”

Matching donors with patients relies on inherited genetic factors, much like the way hair or eye color is passed down. This means that the best chance of finding a match is between individuals who share the same ethnicity or genetic background. Once someone joins the registry, if they become a match for a child or adult battling cancer, Gift of Life can contact them and provide the opportunity to save a life, whether it’s today or in the future.

“We know from experience that potential donors for patients are out there,” said Miami Beach Fire Chief Digna Abello. “This is why we are urging residents of the City of Miami Beach to join the registry. Together with Gift of Life, we can help those who live in our great city and beyond.”

Anyone between 18 and 35 years old may join the registry by simply requesting a cheek swab registration kit at giftoflife.org.

About Gift of Life Marrow Registry

Gift of Life Marrow Registry is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization headquartered in Boca Raton, Fla. The organization, established in 1991, is dedicated to saving lives by facilitating blood stem cell and bone marrow transplants for patients with leukemia, lymphoma, and other blood-related diseases. The registry houses its own state-of-the-art stem cell collection center, biobank, and laboratory. To learn more about Gift of Life Marrow Registry, visit www.giftoflife.org.

