Nearly 1,000 Members Traveled to Greensboro for SECU’s Annual Membership Meeting and Board Election

GREENSBORO, N.C., Oct. 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- State Employees’ Credit Union (SECU) held its 2024 Annual Membership Meeting this week at the Koury Convention Center in Greensboro and was pleased to welcome nearly 1,000 members to the in-person event and over 600 viewers to the livestream broadcast. During the meeting, SECU Board Chair Mona Moon, SECU Foundation Board Chair Chris Ayers, and SECU President and CEO Leigh Brady presented fiscal year-end reports to the membership. Moon also announced the results of the Board of Directors’ election. Robert “Bob” Brinson, Mark Fleming, Stelfanie Williams, and McKinley Wooten Jr. were re-elected by SECU members to serve additional three-year terms that run through October 2027.



In her Board Chair report, Moon shared her appreciation for how SECU lives out its mission of service and highlighted the cooperative difference and how that difference is reflected in the work accomplished for the Credit Union’s member-owners over the past fiscal year. She thanked SECU members for their support and closed by saying, “You are at the heart of all that we do, and you are the difference for SECU.”

Ayers’ report for SECU Foundation highlighted a major milestone – the organization’s twentieth anniversary. He noted, “SECU Foundation is one of the most impactful, most unique, and most respected charitable organizations in the state of North Carolina. The Foundation’s member-funded commitment for initiatives last year totaled over $15 million for 47 non-profits and recently provided disaster relief donations of $3.75 million to help bring immediate aid and supplies to the people and communities of Western North Carolina in the wake of Hurricane Helene.”

Prior to giving her President and CEO report, Brady began by asking everyone to join her for a moment of silence for those impacted by Hurricane Helene. She shared that SECU donated $125,000 to the Carolinas Credit Union Foundation relief fund to assist credit union employees, and also established a fund for its employees impacted by the storm. She continued with an in-depth overview of SECU’s continued safety and soundness, spoke about new and enhanced products and services, and elaborated on SECU’s future before answering questions submitted by members prior to the meeting.

Brady concluded, “I want to extend my heartfelt thanks to our Board of Directors, our Board Committee members, our volunteer Advisory Board members, and SECU’s incredible team members, who are our secret sauce. You helped to make my first year as SECU’s CEO a rewarding one. Care and a high level of service are what our teams do best, and that will never change.”

In conjunction with the Annual Meeting, SECU also hosted a Western North Carolina disaster relief drive, with SECU staff and members donating two truckloads of non-perishable food and supplies for families in need. Food donations were delivered to Second Harvest Food Bank of Northwest North Carolina. Other items went to The Salvation Army of the Carolinas for distribution.

About SECU

