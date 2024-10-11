Tasveer Film Market’s Diverse Catalog Includes Pooja Kaul’s 'The Umesh Chronicles' Starring Amitabh Bachchan, Nepalese Feature 'Gunyo Cholo' and Nazili Azizi’s NOONN from Afghanistan for Sales & Distribution





SEATTLE, Oct. 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Launching on October, 15, 2024, the inaugural Tasveer Film Market is set to establish itself as a pivotal platform for South Asian filmmakers and creators from the diaspora. The roster of FINISHED FILMS includes 20 films which are a mix of festival favorites, star-powered indies, and those starting their journeys. Rita Meher, founder and director of the Tasveer Film Market, expressed her excitement: “A film market focused on South Asian cinema has been coming for a long time. With the Tasveer Film Festival now being the only Oscar-qualifying South Asian film festival in the world, the Tasveer Film Market will help filmmakers secure the resources they need to bring their stories to a global audience.”

Starring Amitabh Bachchan and the late Irrfan Khan's son, Babil I. Khan, The Umesh Chronicles is a touching exploration of family, identity, and the search for belonging. Set in India, the film captures the heartache and humor of navigating cultural expectations in a modern world. The film is looking for sales and acquisitions at the Tasveer Film Market. Another project, NOONN by Nazila Azizi is a compelling drama that explores themes of resilience and personal transformation. All finished films that will be showcased at the Tasveer Film Marke are ready for sales and acquisitions and certain television projects for licensing – including World Premiere and Original rights. The diverse selection spans multiple genres and highlights both established and emerging filmmakers. From Sahela aka Companion by Raghuvir Joshito to Gunyo Cholo aka The Dress by Samundra Bhatta, each film brings a unique voice to the table. These films are available for sale and international distribution, offering exciting opportunities for buyers.

The market will feature strong industry representation from top studios and organizations such as Amazon MGM Studios, Pillars Fund, Blumhouse, HBO, CAA, Creativeland Studios, EST N8, Association of Film Commissions International (ACFI) and WME, fostering unparalleled networking opportunities. Key partnerships with NBCU, SAG AFTRA (Seattle Chapter), K&L Gates, and Washington Filmworks further enhance TFM’s potential for a lasting global impact.

Tasveer Film Market recently announced their curated section of 40+ projects spanning narrative, documentary, and TV formats under development and work-in-progress projects chosen from nearly 300 global submissions - each showcasing diverse voices from South Asia and its diaspora. Highlighted works include projects by acclaimed filmmakers such as Sarvnik Kaur, Radhika Apte, Hania Chima, and Amole Gupte, alongside the much-anticipated feature adaptation of Unmarriageable by Sadia Ashraf. There are also some star-powered projects such as Behind The Scenes & The Prisoner starring Fawad Khan and The Aunt starring Aparna Sen and Rituparna Sengupta. The Tasveer Film Market jury features prominent industry leaders, including Dominique Welinski (Producer & Curator, Director's Factory, Directors' Fortnight - Cannes), Falguni Adams (Former Network Executive Producer, Vice Media), Shobha Sant (CEO, Creativeland Studios), and Swati Shetty (Founder, Bridge 7). Hemal Trivedi (Filmmaker). Anupama Bose, Advisor and Associate Director of the Tasveer Film Market, added: “Our goal is to create a space where South Asian and diaspora filmmakers can connect with industry leaders, particularly in North America, where diverse voices are being increasingly amplified. We see the Tasveer Film Market as a crucial stepping stone for these unique voices.”

In the spirit of the prestigious, 2 decades old parent Tasveer Film Festival, the 1sy edition of the Tasveer Film Market aims to elevate South Asian storytelling globally, providing filmmakers with opportunities for production funding, gap financing, and distribution deals. Returning for its 5th year, the Tasveer Film Fund for Shorts, supported by Netflix, will award three winners from nine finalists with a $25,000 grant each to develop their short films.

Bibi Hajra Arbab, who is managing the industry interface at the Market, highlighted the critical support from the U.S. entertainment industry: “We’re deeply appreciative of the strong backing from industry executives, especially in facilitating the distribution and recognition of finished films. Their contributions are pivotal in ensuring that diverse stories reach global audiences and that filmmakers have the resources they need to showcase their work.”

The Tasveer Film Festival and Market is set to take place from the 15th till the 20th of October with the Market ending on the 18th of October.

List Of Selected Projects At The Market

FINISHED FILMS

Madam Driver - Indrajit Nattoji (India) Radio Ghaint aka Radio Awesome - Indrajit Nattoji (India) Sahela aka Companion - Raghuvir Joshi (Australia) From the Shadows - Aliya Furniturewala (India) Barah by Barah aka 12X12 - Gaurav Madan (India) Paper Flowers - Asit Vyas (US) Where are you really from? - Keshav Shree (UK) Lice - Vindhya Gupta (US) The Ancient - Suman Ghosh (India) Kalamanch - Kanan Srivastava (India) BAILADILA - Shailendra Sahu (US) The Strategy - Zied Kafalghazal (US) Shastra: Chapter 1 - Teja Mettu (US) NOONN - Nazila Azizi (US) Before We Begin - Shazeb Fahim (US) Not Your Butter Chicken - Priyanka Desai (Canada) Get Up, Aisha - Marushka Almeida (Canada) Ronnie California: The King of Artesia - Ronnie California (US) The Umesh Chronicles - Pooja Kaul (Sweden) Gunyo Cholo aka The Dress - Samundra Bhatta (Nepal)

